Remembering China’s war against Japan aggression

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the success of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, a defining watershed in human civilisation that eradicated the fascist abomination and restored shared global values centred on peace, development, justice, equality, democracy, and freedom.

Eighty years ago, this profound catastrophe reshaped the 20th century and gave birth to a United Nations-centred international order anchored in international law.

During the war, China was not only the first to launch resistance in the East but also stood as a pillar in the main Eastern Theatre.

Eight decades later, amid increasingly complex geopolitical conflicts and global challenges, China remains a staunch defender of the post-war international order. By proposing the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, China offers a clear and compelling answer to the question of “what kind of world to build and how to build it”.

China made a decisive contribution to the success of the World Anti-Fascist War. Following Japan’s invasion of Northeast China in 1931, years before war erupted in Europe, the Communist Party of China united people from all walks of life to form the National United Front Against Japanese Aggression.

Throughout 14 years of relentless struggle, China sustained tremendous sacrifice, with over 35 million lives lost, yet stood firm as a great wall of resilience. These efforts not only safeguarded China’s sovereignty but also greatly contributed to the worldwide defeat of fascism.

An integral outcome of this victory was Taiwan’s return to China. Since ancient times, Taiwan has been Chinese territory. Forcibly ceded after the First Sino-Japanese War in 1895, it was restored to China under the terms of the Cairo Declaration in 1943, issued by China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, explicitly called for the return of all territories seized by Japan, including Taiwan, to China.

This was reaffirmed by the Potsdam Proclamation in 1945. Following Japan’s surrender the same year, it accepted these terms in the Instrument of Surrender, leading to the resumption of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan on October 25, 1945. After the Chinese Civil War, the defeated Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan in 1949 and has illegally occupied it since.

The establishment of the People’s Republic of China did not alter China’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. Thus, Taiwan remains an internal matter for China.

The international community has consistently upheld the One-China principle. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which recognised the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

This decision, supported by the vast majority of nations, including Uganda, settled beyond doubt the political, legal, and procedural issues surrounding China’s representation.

Today, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the One-China principle. China’s complete reunification is not only an unstoppable historical trend but also a necessary foundation for global peace and stability.

China remains a steadfast defender of global peace and stability. As President Xi Jinping points out, history is both our most instructive textbook and our most sobering antidote.

In the face of complex contemporary challenges, China has put forward the Global Development Initiative(GDI), the Global Security Initiative(GSI), and the Global Civilisation Initiative(GCI), promoting shared prosperity, inclusive security, and mutual learning among civilisations.

China’s friendship with Uganda, forged in mutual support during struggles for national independence, continues to thrive. As an anchor of regional stability, Uganda joins China in pioneering a model of South-South cooperation that delivers tangible security and development outcomes.

Our partnership has yielded substantial benefits. At the recent FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Changsha, China announced a 100 percent tariff exemption to all exports from African countries having diplomatic ties with China.

In the first half of this year, Uganda’s exports to China soared beyond $72m, a year-on-year increase of 103.4 percent, with coffee exports alone surging by 150 percent. This demonstrates the mutual promise and practical value of our cooperation.

To commemorate history is to dedicate ourselves to a future of peace and development. China stands ready to work with all peace-loving nations to draw strength and wisdom from the lessons of the past.

Together, we shall advance toward a shared future for humankind, building a world that learns from history and pioneers tomorrow.

HE Zhang Lizhong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Uganda