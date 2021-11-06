Prime

Remembering PK Kabagambe, Kasese District’s industrious son

Author, Asuman Bisiika. PHOTO/FILE

By  Asuman Bisiika

What you need to know:

"Using his resources, he founded Karambi Senior Secondary School now one of the best performing secondary schools ... ”

The official residence of the managing director of Nyanza Textiles Limited (Nytil) was a beautiful colonial style beachfront affair located in what one would describe as upscale Jinja. The sliding glass doors of the big launch gave way to a wide balcony giving the residents a view of Lake Victoria one would kill for.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.