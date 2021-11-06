Remembering PK Kabagambe, Kasese District’s industrious son

The official residence of the managing director of Nyanza Textiles Limited (Nytil) was a beautiful colonial style beachfront affair located in what one would describe as upscale Jinja. The sliding glass doors of the big launch gave way to a wide balcony giving the residents a view of Lake Victoria one would kill for.

In 1993, I was an unexpected visitor to this house. Mr Paddy Kabagambe, Nytil’s managing director, was an industrious son of Kasese. His wife Ms Mary and I knew each other; she had been Women Leader of Kasese Division of the Uganda Red Cross (while I was the publicity secretary).

Please allow me to present Mr Patrick Kwiratwiwe Kyeya Kabagambe (en memoriam).

Mr Kabagambe was born on Wednesday September 25, 1946 to Mr Ezron and Ms Evasta Kabatooro at Kakindo in present-day Kitholhu Sub-county of Kasese District. His childhood name was Kyeya; earning his mother the name Nya Kyeya (mother of Kyeya).

Popularly known as Paddy and simply PKKK by his friends, Mr Kabagambe studied at Nyakasura School (19621965); Uganda Technical College, Kyambogo (1966) and University of Nairobi (1971) where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Geology.

From Nairobi University, Mr Kabagambe joined Nytil in Jinja (Uganda’s largest textile manufacturer) in 1971. In 1978, he was appointed general manager of African Textile Mill (ATM) in Mbale where he worked up to 1981. From ATM, he was appointed general manager of the Hima Cement Factory.

In early 1986, Paddy quit public service. However, in 1991, he was appointed general manager of Print Pack Uganda Ltd where he served for 11 months before rejoining Nytil as managing director in 1992.

Paddy served on several boards of several government corporations including Uganda Development Bank (UDB), Cotton Development Organisation (CDO) and Apollo Hotel Corporation (Sheraton Kampala Hotel).

Kabagambe was inducted as a Licenciate member of the Textile Institute (LTI) in 1975; and did a postgraduate diploma in company restructuring at the Maastricht International School of Management from 1992 to 1993, and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Cyprus Institute of Marketing.

But the story of Kabagambe cannot be told without the small matter of declining popular calls for him to join politics. Here is the story:

In 1980, Rwenzururu Kingdom was the de facto civil policing authority in Kasese District, some parts of Bunyangabu District and Burahya County of Kabarole District. In an open expression of support for UPC, Rwenzururu Kingdom issued statement calling on people to vote for UPC. The statement also contained names of the (UPC) candidates chosen by the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

The candidates were Amon Bazira (Kasese West), Mr Bruno Bwambale (Kasese South) and Mr Paddy Kabagambe (Kasese North). But Kabagambe declined Rwenzururu Kingdom’s overtures. Kabagambe died on November 7, 2020 widowing Mary Kunihira Kabagambe (his childhood sweetheart now living in London). He died at 74 after battling hypertension and diabetes mellitus, three strokes for 22 years. Using his resources, he founded Karambi Senior Secondary School now one of the best performing secondary schools in Kasese District. He also set up the Kwiratwiwe Scholarship Fund that paid tuition for the brightest students from poor backgrounds in Kasese District.

He extended his benevolence to the community with the construction of Kitholhu Health Centre III in Isango which is in a very hard-to-reach part of Rwenzori Mountains. The health facility enabled communities in very remote areas of Kitholhu Sub-county to access medical care. For his industrious service to the public, Kabagambe was an inspiration to many young people in Kasese; one of whom is his first cousin Dr Crispus Kiyonga. Continue resting in peace PKKK.