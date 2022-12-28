Remove barriers to safe migration

We live in a world that the Almighty has blessed with every need to be comfortable. Our world has many humane people and is endowed with the resources of nature, enough to keep conflicts at bay. So, resources are in abundance that the world can use for the betterment of humanity. If only the people can put together the plenty in favour of needy people, would do a lot of humanitarian good. Unfortunately, it is not the case. The abundant resources have not been evenly distributed to humanity. And because of this, we have unfairness, where humanity is not fair to one another. While some countries seem to be rich, many are extremely poor. A few fortunate communities can say they have everything that can provide them modest comfort. The majority, however, do not have the minimum basic needs required and so are always needy. Thus, there is a scramble for basic needs – food, shelter, medicine, safety and security. Conflicts have deprived many around the world of these basic needs. It has led to suffering of the people.

As a result, there are large movements of people across the world to look for these needs. To look for the opportunity across the other side – Europe and America, and find a better life. As the migration story continues and people move, they come across different perils.

Top of the list of dangers that people face over the years has been the drowning of migrants in the deep waters during the journey. What is disturbing is the recurrence in the number of missing groups of migrants that attempt to cross the sea. People continue to disappear because the boats they use to travel sink along the way. It is hard to imagine that the continuous drownings have not led to better cooperation between countries with the aim of mitigating the risks of missing migrants.

Instead of countries spending plenty of resources in blocking migrants’ movements, they are better off investing in efficient search and rescue teams that should be able to respond timely when they get notified of drowning incidents.

Instead of doing all it takes to stop people, we need them to do all it takes to ensure safe movement along migratory routes. The global humanitarian community can still do more to address the challenges of migrating communities.

By keeping quiet and doing nothing leaves migrating communities in distress. They try to find solutions by themselves. Since humanitarian events continue to increase and spread very quickly like wildfire, more people will make those dangerous journeys to cross over. We need a global community that can help stop human suffering. This does not seem to be happening. That is why there is laxity in handling the migration process.

As a humanitarian community, we notice the lack of proactiveness of the emergency response teams, unable to rescue people from drowning in the sea. Even when migrants continue to move using ill-equipped or unworthy boats.

Migrants wander off and die due to fatigue after walking long distances. Children are separated from their parents and disappear on those journeys. To restore happiness to a group of migrating people, we must have an efficient emergency response system in place. As part of the emergency, we need to efficiently coordinate the search and rescue activities on the migration routes. We should ensure that boats on the sea are well equipped with life jackets and functioning communication equipment to facilitate the safety of migrants. Convert resources for blocking migrants into ones to facilitate the safe and orderly movement and reception of migrants. Remove all the barriers to the safe movement of migrants.