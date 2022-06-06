Rename natural features or lose our heritage

I recently climbed the Rwenzori mountains in western Uganda. While the mountain is magnificent and a must-visit for every Ugandan, I will talk about a different subject today. Thoughts were always coming up in my mind about this subject but the visit to the mountains strengthened the thought process.

It has been about 120 years since formal writing was introduced to Uganda by the Catholic and Anglican missionaries. Why is it that so many spelling mistakes that were made by the early Europeans have not been corrected?

Secondly, why do we maintain European names for most of our beautiful natural resources, yet we quickly forget names of the heroes that shape our Ugandan society? Don’t we want our great men and women, who have done amazing things for society, to be remembered 1,000 years after they’re gone? What is our national strategy of linking our past to the present and the future?

First and foremost, the word Rwenzori is not a local name. Someone was told the actual name which they failed to understand and chose to write something else. Local people around the place know the mountains as Rwenzura, meaning mountains of the rain.

Indeed, for thousands of years, these mountains have never run out of rain, which can fall anytime and on any day throughout the year. Because of the abundant rains, the mountains were sources of numerous rivers, flowing powerfully and carrying with them lots of boulders from uphill. It was, therefore, (quite accurately) that there were always powerful rains in the mountains.

The word “Rwenzori” does not mean anything in the local language. It is a pity that children have been taught the wrong name and many people from around the world, including the local ones call the mountains, a name that carries no meaning.

It is also interesting that none of the six mountains that form the Rwenzura mountains carries a local name. You will find names like Mount Stanley, Speke, Baker, Emin, Gessi, Luigi di Savoia, and Margherita. These are all European names and carry no more meaning than the pride of a handful of men from Europe who visited Uganda a few decades ago.

This pride is reflected in so many other beautiful features. These include lakes such as Victoria, Albert, Edward, George and rivers such as the Nile. Other features include Murchison Falls, Owen Falls, Rippon falls, and a range of national parks (Queen Elizabeth, Murchison Falls and Elgon).