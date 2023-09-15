Renee Bach should get us angrier at the weaknesses of our systems

Over a decade ago, I had a conversation with an American friend – which led me to start the organisation that I currently lead. We were both young, in our early 20s. She was here, volunteering with an orphanage in Rakai.

The more we talked about her experience travelling the third world and volunteering with different community initiatives, the more it hit me how differently we approach learning experiences. It hit me that a major reason why the West stays ahead of us is partly down to the exposure that young people there get to the rest of the world.

It is from these conversations that I started to wonder what it would be like to have national experiential learning programmes that expose our young people to the world around them. What would early exposure to life outside school and home do for the mind, attitude, and psyche of a young Ugandan? That thought process is what would eventually birth boundless minds.

Few learning experiences offer as much to young people as volunteering and travel ever could. But also, there are great and well-meaning thousands of others like her, who come to Uganda to experience it, learn from it, and offer their unique skill set. They see the systemic injustices, especially around colour, and in whatever small way, do something about it.

Renee Bach arrived in Uganda from the United States, in 2007, as a volunteer with her church’s project in Jinja. She served with several others and then left. But after her departure, she had a conversation with her god, who convicted her to return and set up an NGO, which she appropriately named Serving His Children.

The organisation started as a feeding centre for severely malnourished children. At this point, it is probably important to define malnutrition. According to Google, “Malnutrition is the condition that develops when the body is deprived of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients it needs to maintain healthy tissues and organ function. Malnutrition occurs in people who are either undernourished or over-nourished.”

It is not possible that God had sent her to save over-nourished people. The Unicef website offers that clarity when it notes that, “Malnutrition threatens to destroy a generation of children in Uganda. More than one-third of all young children – 2.4 million – are stunted.”

Then, ‘God’ somehow told Renee that feeding severely malnourished children wasn’t enough. Their condition required specialised treatment or they would die. So, acting in spirit, she turned the centre into a medical facility.

The problem though is that she was just a 19-year-old, homeschooled high school graduate with no qualification or experience in Medicare, whatsoever. But she had WebMD and the overriding confidence that comes with White privilege. So, she ran her medical facility without authorisation.

Found a white coat and stethoscope to walk around with. Diagnosed, prescribed, and even conducted surgical operations and blood transfusions on children. Boasted about her awesome work on her blog. Raised thousands of dollars from back home for her service to Uganda’s poorest.

It would take five years and over 100 deaths for the government of Uganda to shut her facility down. Not for the deaths, but for operating without the required licence; and this, only after she was outed to the police by one of her volunteers, another American nurse, who couldn’t take it anymore. But then a few years later, she would be authorised to reopen it in partnership with another government facility.

This column has, in the past, written about another Renee Bach-type, Kristian von Hornsleth. It is justified for some to get angry at HBO for platforming her. Yet the more I get into the story, the more livid about why and how the people running this country would let things like this pass.

It is as if our systems always get into a coma when they need to respond to irregularities perpetrated by non-blacks. And they know it. They know we are a joke and that they can go to town on us.

But also, and perhaps more unfortunate is that because of the failure of our systems to feed, treat, and educate our people, all sorts of unscrupulous characters find themselves here.

