Renegotiate all bilateral labour agreements

On December 23,2022 the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development suspended the bilateral labour agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia citing challenges that have persisted during its implementation.

This step was long overdue and in fact the government has been very late to seriously address the deteriorating state and conditions migrant Ugandan workers are facing in the Middle East.

In November 2022, I visited the UAE and witnessed first hand the challenges migrant workers are experiencing. On the streets of Dubai are Ugandans who are homeless and others have lost their livelihood and choose to engage in prostitution. Some complained of abuse, torture, being overworked, underpaid and many had no travel documents.

The National Unity Platform under the stewardship of Hon. Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi has been at the forefront of this issue and organised several charity events to raise funds and have repatriated at least 200 Ugandans from the UAE. These efforts have exposed the neglect of migrant workers by the Uganda government which primarily boasts about the remittances and revenue collected from license fees paid by recruitment agencies.

Public outrage has awoken the government and the move to suspend the bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia is seen by many as a public relations gesture lacking substance and commitment to address the situation on the ground.

During my meetings and engagements with Ugandan migrant workers and community leaders currently living in the Middle East, they raised several key issues that need to be addressed in any bilateral labour agreements to improve their livelihoods including the following:

Streamlining protections for the safety and working conditions of workers. This includes, legally holding the middle easterners accountable that physically abuse, assault, rape, torture and kill migrant workers, setting a minimum wage and benefits such as health insurance, creating a hotline for emergencies, temporary rescue housing run by the consulate to accommodate migrant workers in distress, reforming the Kafala system where employers exert control over migrant workers and confiscate their passports, investigate and prosecute schemes of organ harvesting, require recruitment agencies to set up offices in the Middle East to support their clients, ban illegal agencies and recruiters that are breaking the law. Finally, it’s important to have a mechanism in place to repatriate Ugandans who want to return home including providing them with travel documents without fees.

Much as we believe in reforming bilateral agreements to protect migrant workers, the longterm solution to labour exportation is creating job opportunities for our young people to remain in Uganda. This will not happen until we have a government that believes in democracy, rule of law, addresses corruption, offers incentives and a development climate for Ugandan homegrown businesses to flourish and prosper. Attracting foreign and private investors in labour intensive industries such as manufacturing is crucial to job creation but has been lagging behind the service sector.

As a heavily indebted poor country, we cannot break out of poverty and industrialise when we are spending resources educating and training our young people and then shipping them off to provide skilled and cheap labour for other developing and advanced countries.