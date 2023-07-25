Reports against Among unjust

My attention has been drawn to two recent media reports that aimed to depict the Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among in bad light.

One report alleged that some leaders in the ruling NRM party see her as an accident thus want her out of Speakership while another claimed that the Opposition have reported her to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a perpetrator of torture.

The two reports are factually incompetent but loaded with propaganda value. Ideally, such malicious stories are to be ignored but the frequency with which they are appearing signals a pattern and a deliberate smear campaign targeting her. To use demeaning adjectives against the Speaker is a direct affront, first, to the people of Bukedea – largely NRM supporters—who sent her unopposed to Parliament as District Woman MP; and an insult to MPs who elected her overwhelmingly as deputy Speaker and later as Speaker.

Not that Ms Among is not to be criticised. It is, in fact, a pillar of democracy that we must hold our leaders to strict accountability for their actions and or inactions but what is happening to the Speaker is not criticism but a hate campaign.

Secondly, the proponents of that strand of thought, may appear less informed of the NRM ideology of accommodation of people who may have previously had different mindsets but are now willing to work with NRM to advance the country’s interest.

President Museveni — the chief preacher of the NRM ideology — has worked with people who were previously more of a direct threat to his life and family. This he does as a demonstration of intent and commitment to pursue national cohesion more than retribution.

My reading of the President’s approach of accommodation is that he understands and strongly believes that NRM must be a national mass party and to achieve that, it must deliberately work to attract opponents and be able to work with them like any other party supporter provided they are capable and inject new dynamism into the party.

If he could bring closer and integrate his previously armed and spiteful opponents, what about Speaker Among who only had a stint in Opposition politics? The lesson we can pick from Mr Museveni is that skillful political actors must be equipped with the ability to subordinate and detach personal interests and emotions from overriding group (party) interests.

The overriding interest of NRM is to be a mass party, therefore; the duty of its ideologues is to attract and retain support not to deduct. The collective is better than the individual. When some MPs including Theodore Ssekikuubo, Wilfred Niwagaba and Barnabas Tinkasimire had issues with the NRM party, many voices in NRM demanded their expulsion from the party. To date, they are still members of NRM, credit to the tolerance levels of Mr Museveni. He demonstrates that he is a promoter of NRM interests not for other parties.

By demeaning the Speaker, what are the expected outcomes? The innuendos in the media reports are that Ms Among is becoming hugely popular arising from her impressive mobilisation skills, therefore, she might harbour Presidential ambitions. Again this only contains propaganda value nothing more.

President Museveni has stood for elections and won even against his own former confidants and military comrades long before Ms Among would even imagine she would be MP. And for anyone to be NRM presidential candidate, the decision is arrived at through party instruments.

Ms Among’s mobilisation skills are strengths NRM must embrace and make use of. Her skills have evidently reduced unnecessary political tensions that used to be the trademark of previous parliaments thus paralysing and delaying government business brought to the House. Those who want to profit from the smear campaign must appreciate that President Museveni has worked with all strands of leaders, dating back to the days of the liberation struggle, where he would combine forces with hitherto mortal adversaries to serve the common good and find convergence in the pursuit of national interests with peace and stability being key.

Ms Among deserves to be appreciated for her skills in building complex bridges and being steadfast in her work which so far has brought good results. Where she falls short, which is possible for any human, President Museveni would be the first to know and he would correct not demean.

For the ICC allegations, the Speaker heads the legislature and does not command the law enforcement agencies in the country. The allegations against her are part of the wider scheme to paint the country negatively but among the Iteso people, anyone who broadcasts family disagreements true or false, is considered terminally bad mannered because outsiders will never help you develop your own home.