Reproductive health key for sustainable future

With a median age of just 19.7 years, Africa’s diverse population is by far the youngest of any other continent in the world. These demographics offer a significant advantage in the actions to redress the climate crisis and safeguard healthy living.

Gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and climate change issues are inextricably linked.

It is increasingly being recognised that the climate crisis is underpinned by grave injustice, as climate change threatens human health and rights and has a disproportionate effect on the most vulnerable girls and women, in all their intersecting identities such as gender, sexuality, age, and race are all determining factors in the vulnerability to climate change.

Indeed as global temperatures rise, extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves, particularly threaten the health and rights of girls and women. Using a case study of the girls and women in Koboko District, my hometown which borders South Sudan and DR Congo and is home to more than 50,000 refugees, many of them are affected by the climate crisis and yet are least responsible for contributing to it.

This crisis lessens women’s capability to favourably contribute towards socio-economic growth as they are tied down to health response, gaining ground in its mitigation amid the recent lockdown of 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Koboko registered more than 800 cases of teenage pregnancy most of which young girls could not access contraception, safe abortion care, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and yet the increasing birth rates.

In Uganda, rates of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and female genital mutilation (FGM) increased during periods of drought from 2014 to 2018.

Climate-related disasters strain the capacity of health systems and hinder access to sexual and reproductive health rights (SHRHR) services; for instance, when there is drought, women and girls are less likely to access clean water for their menstrual hygiene, and childbirth, causing more reproductive infections. Investments in SRHR including building more resilient health systems, improving health, and delivering SRHR services in the aftermath of climate change disasters can reduce the impacts of climate change on people.

There is a significant overlap between populations who have an increased vulnerability to climate change and populations who face socio-economic, cultural, and political barriers to the realisation of their SRHR. Adaptation needs to include SRHR because without addressing these issues, the vulnerable population’s adaptive capacity will be reduced.

The establishment of a dedicated network of actors focusing on SRHR and climate change could improve dialogue, collaboration, approaches, and processes among diverse stakeholders, including women-focused CSOs and those working on climate change, health, and women’s rights.

We also need gender-responsive climate action by considering the linkages with SRHR.

To be ready to deliver in a crisis, governments, and development actors need to lead emergency preparedness for SRHR for a sustainable tomorrow, it all starts now.