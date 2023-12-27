Repurposing US, Uganda relations

It is increasingly becoming clear that the friction between Uganda and the United States of America is unabating. The fresh round of sanctions targeted at officials of Uganda’s government and the slashing of development aid to critical sectors like health is a worrying indicator of the state, nature and scale of breakdown in that relationship.

The foremost reason advanced for the sanctions, in the recent months, has been the insistent decline in the human rights situation in Uganda. More aptly put though, the decline has been around civil and political rights.

Ugandan officials have been unhelpful in the mending of the relationship as many of them have evaded accountability both to the population and to their diplomatic partner. During the 2021 elections, which were immensely violent, the state and its apparatchiks conducted mass arrests [kidnaps?] of people deemed to be a ‘threat’ to state stability and yet, synonymously, many of these were opposition supporters close to the National Unity Platform. Little has been done to bring the arrested and detained to courts of law under Ugandan law, prosecute and finalize investigations into their cases.



They have thus, in that regard, become political prisoners.



There has also been little to no accountability for the events surrounding November 18/19th 2021 in which 54 people were shot dead and scores injured as a state response to protests that started after the arrest of NUP party candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

In its response to the political challenge posed by Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda’s ruling party used a combination of mass bribery, violence, political posturing and rabid campaigning. The National Unity Platform (NUP), which had started as a movement; People Power, sang to the canary of the failures of governance and pinned NRM to the cross with them. In its articulation of the failures of governance, the National Unity Platform was unwilling to accept, that despite those failures, the NRM remained a popular party – in decline - but popular, and the NRM was unwilling to accept that an articulation of its failures was a solution of the governance problem.



The NRM/A has a long memory span to Uganda’s political problem. For 38 years, the party has been at the helm of governance with its strongman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. It has presided over the reconstruction of the Ugandan state, the revival of its economy and its human capital development.

Just to run some figures, in three decades, economic growth has averaged 6six percent, poverty headcount ratio has more than halved, life expectancy has nearly doubled, national road infrastructure has improved, access to both education and healthcare has also improved but to do this the NRM has paid a high cost; debt, for example; central government debt to GDP has more than doubled, the size and cost of public administration has placed such pressure on public finances that debt in any form or manner is a welcome reprieve. Tax to GDP over the three decades has remained largely unchanged pointing to the core weakness of the NRM state. In the 36 African countries where the Structural Adjustment. Programmes were implemented, Uganda is worse off than 33 of them in Tax to GDP ratios.

But why does this concern the United States Of America?

The US has been a principle actor in globalization since the end of the Second World War and the Cold War. In the refashioning of global affairs to avoid another World War, the US fronted globalization as a core solution; this meant that states would open their markets up for integration because intergrated markets were less likely to go to war, in that regard too, states would adopt democracy because the democratic peace theory – a large success – fashioned that democratic states were less likely to go to war too.

Uganda adopted both with open arms. For the first two decades of the century, the Ugandan state aggressively pursued privatization and rid itself of assets and businesses opting for regulation and taxation. Uganda also democratized fast; moving into multiparty system of government, broadening representation in government, adopting a democratizing constitution that respected individual rights and private property. Significant state investment went into modeling a democratic state.

Due to the initial success of the model, the NRM political elite divested from political affairs into economics and without capital to inject, they relied on corruption and favors to gain economic foothold. Without enough cottage industry jobs to absorb all the elites the state was creating, many created non-government organizations to bolster the civil society effort. They acted, in that regard, as a check and balance to the state but also, as job creators off the substantial sums of aid that were flowing in the globalization ensemble.

However, the discontents of globalization started to throw cracks in this system. First, privatization without a strong state created conditions for corruption, bribery and mass disillusion with government. Second, the economy and its free markets, were generating far less jobs than the state was generating elites.

Take just an example, the state pumped massive revenues towards Universal education and after 19 years [the years in which that education would produce a labor ready citizen] it created 18 million labor ready people for an economy that could employ only 8 million people, 6 million of those, in low to no wage subsistence agriculture.

This massive disparity in demand and supply of labor meant even the highly paying wages dropped. High labor supply with little demand put a lot of power in the hands of employers to determine wages – and the government could/can do nothing about it – because the free market fundamentalism prohibits market interventions. This is a globalization problem that the NRM is presiding over in Uganda – for whom, political elite feel, the US has a responsibility over.

It's also that, in cases where market interventions are encouraged as a matter of policy by Bretton Woods institutions, they are limited only to the financial markets which, in Uganda’s case, are still too small and dominated by large multinationals. All of Uganda’s top 10 tax paying entities, for example, are owned by holdings groups outside of Uganda which undermines Uganda’s capacity to efficiently tax them. Only four of them are listed on the stock exchange. They pay a combined total tax of 1.4 trillion shillings which is a fraction of the total assets and liabilities of the highest payer – MTN Uganda.



These are the discontents with globalization that Uganda has to efficiently, accurately and consistently communicate with it’s partner – the United States which has immense power to reform the global system using the institutions it holds sway in. Ugandan officials must consistently link the fledgling civil and political rights situation to their inability to mobilize enough state revenue to deliver basic goods and services to an increasing population. This is a global problem – not unique to Uganda alone.

In turn, the Ugandan state must start to acknowledge it’s own lethargy in governance. Majority of the young adult and the adult population today were raised under the 1995 constitution and are free willing liberals at heart. They dream of private property, individual liberty, limited government in their lives, the rule of law etc. For Uganda, even worse, the 1 million tax paying employees are mostly liberals with minimalist conservative tendencies enforced by community. It is unlikely that the future of Uganda is anything but liberal republicanism with a social democracy not illiberal authoritarianism. This means, the ruling party must either reform or be reformed, do or be done away with, cast a new future for Uganda or pave way.

The age of liberal restraint seems to have given way. Liberals globally acknowledge that liberal values must be fought for and in some cases promoted. Is there room, in that promotion for understanding local circumstances and context? This is the conversation to have.

So to repair this relationship, the radicals must be restrained for moderate, tempered voices to speak. There’s no future in which Uganda acts as a pariah state in the region – it will be a death knell for generations of young Ugandans.