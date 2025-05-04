Resilience in leadership: Rising with purpose, leading with love

In a world marked by rapid change and relentless uncertainty, one quality which separates thriving leaders from the rest is resilience. But what does resilience truly mean in leadership? Is it merely the ability to endure hardship and bounce back, or is there something deeper? In my experience, true resilience is not about returning to where you were. It's about rising stronger, leading wiser, and living with deeper purpose. It’s a journey of rising with purpose, rebuilding with intentionality, and leading with love.

Three pillars that define not just how leaders endure, but how they ought to evolve:

1. Rise with purpose I know a woman leader who had lost everything; her thriving business, her marriage, even her confidence. But she made a choice: not just to get up, but to get up with purpose. That’s the first principle of resilient leadership: Rise with purpose. Purpose is what transforms pain into power. It reframes failure as fuel for growth. It gives us the why that anchors us when what of life becomes uncertain. Resilient leaders don’t rise because they have all the answers. They rise because they remember their mission.

They know setbacks are not the end; they are often the turning points that define our legacy.

2. Rebuild with intentionality Rising is only the beginning. The real work begins with the rebuilding. Resilient leaders rebuild with intentionality. They don’t rush back to business as usual. They pause, reflect, and ask hard questions: • What must change? • What must stay? • What must never happen again? They lead with clarity, realign with strategy, and engage their teams with honesty and empathy. I’ve seen organisations not just recover from crises, but emerge stronger because their leaders rebuilt deliberately, placing people, culture, and values at the centre. Intentional rebuilding ensures we don't just survive the storm—we are shaped by it in ways that serve the future better.

3. Lead with love Perhaps the most underrated—yet most powerful—trait of resilient leadership is love. Yes, resilient leaders lead with love. Not as a soft sentiment, but as a courageous force. Love in leadership means empathy in action.

It’s the choice to see your team not just as employees or resources, but as human beings with voices, dreams, and vulnerabilities. It is love that helps us forgive, rebuild trust, and create safe spaces for others to grow. It fuels loyalty, inspires innovation, and leaves a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Whether you're a CEO, a teacher, a parent, or a community leader, your ability to lead with resilience can shape destinies. A call to resilient leadership, as you reflect on your leadership journey, ask yourself: • Am I rising with purpose? • Am I rebuilding with intentionality? •

Am I leading with love? Because resilient leadership is not just about bouncing back. It’s about moving forward stronger, wiser, and more human. Let this be your season to rise against all odds.

Betty Ogiel is a Maxwell Leadership certified team speaker and trainer.



