Posting on social media people on their sickbeds in primitive

Good health is everyone’s prayer no matter the scope or pendulum of someone’s beliefs. That is the ideal world. The reality presents itself in a more brutal way. As others celebrate good health or healing from all sorts of health ailments, others fall sick. When we get sick, the seriousness of the sickness is a matter beyond our control.

I also live with the fact that any illness can be serious even when considered minor. This is where the members of the noble profession - Doctors come in, listening to the patients and making diagnoses. Sometimes it is joy, sometimes it is sorrow.

My doctor friends have shared one thing that cuts across; they all feel sad about losing a patient. In some cases, friends and family do fundraising to save lives. We a life is saved and the battle is now over the illness, it is joy and celebrations.

When we were kids, falling sick meant being pampered by almost all those around us. Yet the voices of those paying in the compound made us very sad. We wanted to join in. Other probable consequences were out of our imagination. Until we grew older and then found out that at times the sick never survive their illness. Sometimes as medical professionals are applying their skills and expertise, the clergy and family members are deep in prayer seeking God’s divine intervention.

From the lessons we draw from the cultural conduct, moral fabric and civic humane practices. Support and empathy are important in the healing process or even in loss. As stated by Counsel David FK Mpanga “We shall never see the Uganda we want until we develop a central nervous system that enables us to feel each other’s pain.” The act of posting the sick on their sickbeds is a move in the opposite direction.

Lately, I have seen many individuals excited about the use of social media and smartphones. I see pretense, and primitive conduct of exploiting someone’s suffering for clicks, likes, “political capital” and branding for corporate organizations. What a shame. Let me also put it clearly, shame on you.

You can visit without a camera. You can also visit, take a picture with the patient and keep it unpublished. That is respectful. It is the humane thing to do. When you post those pictures of a person on their sickbed, sometimes showing their ailments, you are primitive. Would you want your pictures to be published if you were in the same condition?

Having said, too much too little, I also think that it is about time hospitals explain to the fullest extent the scope of the rights of a patient and the duties of caregivers in enforcing those rights. It is also imperative to state clearly that hospitals have a duty to protect the privacy of their clients/patients. For example I am also aware that some people carry their entire media teams while visiting a patient in a ward or private rooms in hospital/health facilities. This needs to stop like yesterday.

Whereas we appreciate the good gesture of visiting the sick. That should be a private matter between you and the patient or the caregivers, not the general public even when the patient or the visitor has some public recognition in whatever shape or form. I hope we appeal to our consciousness and change. These are small bricks but critical in building the central nervous system of the Uganda we want. Respect the Sick.

Mr Ivan Bwowe



