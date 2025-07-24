The importance of respecting US visa terms and periods of admission

The relationship between the United States and Uganda is one of enduring partnership, rooted in: shared values, mutual respect, and people-to-people ties.

Every year, Ugandan citizens travel to the United States for tourism, business, study, and to connect with family. These exchanges enrich both our nations, fostering greater understanding and opportunity. As US Ambassador to Uganda, I am proud to witness these connections deepen each year. But I also carry the responsibility to ensure that the foundation of this travel – built on respect and adherence to US immigration law – remains strong. One of the most important – and often misunderstood – requirements for any traveller to the United States is compliance with the terms of the US visa. As Secretary Rubio has stated, a visa is a privilege, not a right.

It is a privilege granted for a specific purpose. Failing to adhere to the purpose of travel for which a visa was issued can lead to serious consequences, including being barred from re-entering the United States or for future visas. A non-immigrant visa is not a guarantee of entry to the United States and does not allow for indefinite stays. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) determines the authorised period of stay for all foreign nationals entering the United States on Form I-94 upon entry. Any overstay of the period of time allowed by CBP in the United States can have long-term implications. US immigration authorities maintain precise records, and consular officers review each applicant’s full immigration history. There is no such thing as an excused overstay. The consequences of remaining in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay could include consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas.

Our shared goal is clear. It is to keep legitimate travel flowing, while upholding the integrity of our immigration system and ensuring the security of our nation. This requires both vigilance and goodwill. I invite all travellers to review their visa terms and seek clarification when needed. For more information on US visa categories, please visit the US Department of State website. Valid US visa holders can check their admission status compliance on the US Department of Homeland Security website . Let us continue to build relations between our two countries. With mutual understanding and respect for the rules, we can ensure that every journey strengthens the bond between Uganda and the United States.

William W Popp , US Ambassador to Uganda







