Responsive Parliament is still a dream

Jasper Tumuhimbise

“ While all efforts are being made to silence the corrupt, part of the problem has been a sleeping legislature"

A responsive government is the second pillar of social accountability (SA). First  is the strong community groups, access to information (third)  and  operational context. 
Having a responsive Judiciary and executive is important. The Legislature presents the biggest challenge at all levels whether local or central. This is because they represent ‘many’ and are a symbol of democratic and accountability governance.
While all efforts are being made to silence the corrupt, part of the problem has been a sleeping Legislature even when dogs are barking and there are alarms in the house that there is a burglar on the outside! The Legislature seems not to budge. 

