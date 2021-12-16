Prime

Responsiveness of global compact for refugees should be reviewed

Priscilla Dembetembe

By  Priscilla Dembetembe

A key question is whether the international community is making adequate investments to support refugees and hosts in urban centres.

This December, as policymakers take stock of progress towards the Global Compact for Refugees (GCR), the majority of refugees in East Africa struggle to identify with progress. The GCR represents ambition and commitment to strengthen international cooperation with refugees and host countries. However, two years on, aid remains predominantly humanitarian and concentrated in rural settlements and camps.

