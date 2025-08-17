Rest in peace Karooro Okurut

Last year, I read The Switch. It is a pulsating ride. Packed with every element of a literary thriller: suspense, high stakes, plot twists, and a sense of urgency. I felt I was watching a cliffhanger of a movie. The only downside was the inchoate characters and the diction. The latter seemed a little too much like English in a Ugandan vernacular. That might have been deliberate, however. The book’s message was highlighting the perils of female genital mutilation (FGM). So, the language had to be locally consumable as a reader’s digest of a very Ugandan problem. However, it is also a global problem. Not because it happens in other countries. But because injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere, as Martin Luther King Jr once implied. That is what Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut’s book The Switch did to me. It made me think, interrogate and then think again.

You see, a novel is not always as good as its ending. Sometimes, it is only as complete as the satisfaction it gives the reader. On this score, the late Okurut scored aplenty. She was, as far as I can recall, the personification of Ugandan literature. I am not taking anything away from professors Timothy Wangusa, Susan Kiguli or Augustine Bukenya, to name but three of my top Ugandan writers. But the late Okurut’s literary distinction came not from her technical virtuosity. It came from her verbal energy. In 2004, she was elected to Parliament as Bushenyi District Woman Representative. The cleansing power of poetry was thrust on an unready nation. Declaiming the “Ekimansulo of the mouth”, Okurut dressed down her interlocutors by dressing up her diction.

Headlines everywhere then proclaimed the arrival of a new literary sheriff in town, shooting word-guns like a six-shooter in the American Wild West. Her words not only knocked political opponents off-balance, they balanced out the political discourse with even wordplay, set to the music of Okurut’s passion for service. She understood the power of words, knowing that the responsibility that came with that power enshrined liberty instead of license in our political discourse. Civility, manners, decorum, and gentility were not mere words. They were values transmitted through words, transmuted by their power to inspire, heal and connect. If we allow them to, words can redefine our reality towards the very values transmitted by words said in their name.

This is how political culture is fashioned by those who communicate it. The late Okurut knew this, and this is precisely what separates her from other Ugandan literary figures. She valued words not in and of themselves, but as a means towards action, political action. She, like Sir Winston Churchill, mobilised the English language and sent it into battle. A battle that is still raging between intellectuals and everybody else. It is not a formal battle; rather, it is subtle. Thereby delimiting the mental horizons Ugandans may ascend to. This way, we do not question. We obey. However, the words used to enforce our obedience can be rearranged to spell freedom.

That is the beauty of words: their adaptability to context as de-contextualised by their potential to mean something else. It is that “other” that the late Okurut exemplified. That possibility indwelt by a spirit raging against the metaphorical lightbulb that goes off in every head when words do not make sense of the circumstances that give birth to them. It is these same words that can change the narrative of our country. Bending its story arc towards patriotism. We shall pick up from where you left, Hon Okurut. Then, we can compare notes at the eternal rendezvous of victory.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter.



