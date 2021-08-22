Rest in peace Pecos Kutesa

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa died on Tuesday after being flown to India for specialised care.

His book Uganda’s Revolution 1979-1986: How I Saw it, written when he was a Colonel, is a very engaging account of the upheavals and wars which convulsed the country before the NRA/M took power in 1986.

Many young people became friend of Pecos, as we called him, in the 1990s.

He seemed to draw inspiration from the fountain of our youth to ensure it was not wasted on the young.

Before he gave up drinking, this bookish soldier and I would drink in the same small bar in Ggaba.

He lived nearby, so his bodyguards would also be in tow whenever he raised a glass or more.

One night, he and I exchanged scorching points of view on what defines a revolution.

It was about 2am and we were both understandably drunk, so our intellectual discourse degenerated into a shouting match in which I was identified several times, by him, as “extremely ugly”.

I was at university at the time and so I had the infantile tendency to shoot and then take aim, when firing off at the lip.

Meanwhile, a friend who had joined our drinking session, shrunk into his chair.

He was petrified, thinking I was going to be given an express ticket to Kiboko-ville by Kutesa’s alarmed and armed bodyguards.

Advertisement

But they did nothing, probably because Pecos didn’t give them the gladiatorial thumbs down, which would have led to my being beaten to a pulp.

What amused me is that after we orally tore each other apart, he asked me what constitutes an African government and I said a “ruling group”.

When he heard that, he totally changed his tune and we went back to having a civilised political discussion leavened by more rounds of beer.

That’s when I realised that he loved the cut-and-thrust of debate, however acrimonious.

In the spirit of Aristotle, he proved that “it is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”

Also, in listening intently to a drunken kid who was still muddling through his thoughts, Pecos earned my eternal respect.

Beyond respect, there was a feeling within me that Pecos personified a paradise lost.

In 1986, we watched as “fundamental change” swept the nation.

Rough and rugged ex-guerrillas such as Pecos enlightened Ugandans by embarking upon intellectual whistle-stop tours aimed at sensitising us on an astonishing breadth of subjects.

They also confessed their failings when Yoweri Museveni said, “Of course, we have some bad elements amongst us—this is because we are part and parcel to Ugandan society as it is.”

This line was inspirational in the sense that if these rag-tag warriors could scale the heights of conflict to reach the mountaintop of victory, even we ordinary mortal could surmount personal challenges in spite of ourselves.

We are all in this together, read the subtext of Museveni’s speech. And Pecos never lost this rational reckoning of who we are as a people imbued by the potential of all we can become as a nation.

Sadly, the road turned.

Museveni had also said, “We have had one group getting rid of another, only for it to turn out to be worse than the group it displaced.”

So when I used the words “ruling group” when arguing with Pecos long ago, his change of demeanour demonstrated that he understood that the NRM/A revolution was but a change of guard.

And if a university kid could see this, he imagined, there was still hope for Uganda yet.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter

[email protected]