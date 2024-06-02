Restoring Africa’s culture is key to development

By fostering the discovery of truth, philosophy can provide the intellectual foundation for development and illuminate paths toward more cohesive and prosperous societies. As Victor Hugo put it, “Philosophy should be an energy; it should find its aim and its effect in the amelioration of mankind.”

But policymakers across Africa have overwhelmingly failed to emphasise this disposition. Rather than developing a collective consciousness that would help foster economic convergence and regional integration, most governments on the continent find themselves managing crisis after crisis.

The stickiness of the colonial development model of resource extraction – which is fundamentally disconnected from Africa’s historical traditions and future aspirations – has only exacerbated the problem.

The neglect of philosophy, and the resulting ideological vacuum (especially in the policy arena), is also rooted in centuries of colonialism and slavery. The dehumanisation of Africans and the repression of their culture became integral to economic prosperity and wealth accumulation in Europe and America. It involved the systematic destruction of the social structures that defined African societies and held communities together, reflected today in chronically low trust in the state.

Colonial institutions also caused long-lasting psychological damage to Africans. They turned the descendants of great inventors – including the architects of the pyramids in Egypt and Sudan; the mathematicians who carved the Ishango and Lebombo bones; and the engineers, sailors, and navigators who constructed longboats capable of reaching South America and China as early as the 13th Century – into passive victims.

Colonialism made cultural discontinuity inevitable. Colonisers plundered and destroyed symbols of artistic, historical, and spiritual significance. According to recent estimates, nearly all of Africa’s material cultural legacy is located outside the continent, with Belgium alone possessing more than 180,000 African artworks.

Africans and African states were robbed of the spiritual anchors that shaped their collective imagination and shared history, and that would have promoted social cohesion and cultural continuity across generations.

Such spiritual starvation perpetuates the colonial development model of resource extraction that helped cause it. The model’s persistence has turned resource-rich Africa into the world’s poorest and most aid-dependent continent.

More than any other continent, Africa has been governed by political and economic models that do not reflect its own traditions and that have stifled development by widening the gap between the ingenious past and insipient present, as well as between actual and potential growth.

In his 1986 book Decolonizing the Mind, the Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o warned Africans that achieving political independence would be easier than freeing oneself from the colonial mentality.

Thiong’o was right: more than six decades after many African countries won independence, decolonising minds remains a challenge. The overwhelming majority of Africa’s population is still yearning for spiritual nourishment.

Repatriating looted African artefacts is an important first step, but it must be accompanied by the rebuilding of the physical and institutional infrastructure that preserved symbols of African identity and temporality for centuries before the colonial onslaught.

The goal should be to create a shared superstructure that enhances continental coordination and strengthens the foundation of trust.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, which establishes a single market, is crucial to surmount the imaginary yet significant walls that have been erected between countries. Fostering a collective African consciousness at this critical juncture would enable the continent to take advantage of economies of scale.

Absent a strong ideological foundation in the post-independence era, African countries have long embraced development models and ideas that are rooted in the colonial system of exploitation and cultural repression.

These models have trapped them in a vicious cycle of intergenerational poverty and aid dependency, and are now exacerbating the volatility and magnitude of shocks caused by climate change and intensifying migration pressures.