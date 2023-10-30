Restriction on utilisation of tax losses should not be applied retrospectively

One’s tax liability for a year is generally computed by subtracting one’s business-related expenses such as staff salaries and rent from the income earned in that year. These business-related expenses, known as allowable deductions, also include assessed tax losses.

A tax loss occurs when the total allowable deductions exceed the total income earned in the specific tax year of assessment.

Prior to July 1, 2023, the income tax law permitted taxpayers to carry the assessed tax loss forward to the next year as an allowable deduction until the loss has been exhausted.

This provision was well aligned with the current economic realities, particularly for capital-intensive businesses which incur significant expenses for a while before the business can make a profit as well as those businesses that are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 measures.

In 2023, however, Parliament amended Section 38 of the Income Tax Act to introduce a cap on the utilisation of tax losses. The amendment provides that one can only carry forward tax losses for seven years.

After the seven years, one will be restricted to claiming only 50 percent of their total tax losses in the next year. This means that a taxpayer will not be able to fully exhaust tax losses as was previously the case.

The above amendment has generated confusion among taxpayers and controversy with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on how the provision should be interpreted and specifically whether the provision should be applied retrospectively.

If interpreted retrospectively, it would mean that the seven years began to run in 2016 and that 2023 is now the eighth year in which the capping shall apply.

Consequently, the URA will treat a taxpayer as having already carried forward the tax loss for seven years and that such a loss will be restricted to 50 percent in the eighth year.

During the debate of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Parliament was very explicit that the law was not to be applied retrospectively. The minister of Finance committed to the House that the seven years begin to run from July 1, 2023, and the Speaker cautioned against any attempt to apply the amendment retrospectively.

Further, it is a well-established principle of statutory interpretation that any law altering rights can never be applied retrospectively unless the statute explicitly states so.

One cannot interpret this law as applying to previous years prior to its coming into existence. Retrospective application of the law is restricted, especially because it is bound to facilitate unfairness. In principle, no man’s past should be bound by a law that never existed then.

Finally, the application of any tax law is always guided by a commencement clause. This provision is usually found at the beginning of an Act and instructs a user/reader on when the law will take effect. From a brief look at the Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2023, the law commences on the July 1, 2023. This means that the instruction to count the seven years begins on July 1, 2023 and ideally the 50 percent cap should take effect on July 1, 2030.

From a fair and objective interpretation of this amendment, one would conclude that it applies going forward and not retrospectively. This does not mean that taxpayers should relax waiting for the seven years to end. Rather, a taxpayer must secure themselves by maintaining an accurate tracker of their tax losses.

A taxpayer should also analyse the drivers of the losses in their business and understand the timing of the operational and capital expenses giving rise to these losses. This will help the taxpayer to plan accordingly and where possible defer some costs to later periods outside the seven years.

Knowing what to do and how to do it can only be acquired through the right tax advice.