Rethink cultural norms that strangle, stigmatise men

The 2024 International Men’s Day offers us an opportunity to once again turn our attention towards men by recognising and celebrating their contributions to their families, communities and workplaces.

This year’s theme; Positive male role models, deeply resonates because men’s roles continue to shift, blending traditional expectations with the modern understanding of masculinity.

Research also shows that when the boy-child is raised with supportive, compassionate male figures who balance strength with empathy, they’re statistically more likely to develop into adults who mirror these behaviors in their own lives. Studies have also shown that positive male mentorship is linked to higher academic success, reduced aggression and improved mental health among young men, proving that role models can have a lasting impact on society.

In our culture, male role models have traditionally embodied wisdom, strength, respect and leadership within the family and community. Elders, for example, play a crucial role in passing down values, sharing stories and offering guidance that younger generations can lean on during times of uncertainty. This collective societal approach to mentorship and role modelling is woven into Uganda’s social structure, where values are shared communally, ensuring that young men understand the importance of responsibility and integrity.

However, as modern challenges emerge, these traditional values are evolving, creating opportunities for men to showcase not only strength but also vulnerability and openness.

As we reflect on the role of men during this day, the adaptation of positive role modelling is pivotal for future generations in order to preserve the best aspects of traditional values while embracing a broader view of masculinity. As men, we need to continue taking an active role in building and leading grounded and spiritually hinged families as they are the foundation of our society, sharing responsibilities, helping reshape perceptions of masculinity for our sons and role model values that directly counteract stereotypes of toxic masculinity.

Outside the family and community setting, organisations also have a role to play in supporting men to be their best versions and excel not just at work but at home and society.

At Standard Chartered we recognise that fostering a culture of role modelling begins within our workplace, we therefore empower our male colleagues to lead by example whether as allies in creating an equitable environment, advocates for healthy work-life balance or mentors nurturing the next generation through their leadership in their families, personal lives and community.

Some of the initiatives we undertake to support and groom male role models are embedded through the implementation of the diversity and inclusion agenda, internally and externall . For instance, we promote equal employment opportunities for men with 43 per cent of the current staff population being men and 64 per cent on the executive management team.

To ensure the men share parental responsibilities with their spouses, enjoy healthier family dynamics and balanced professional lives we offer them hybrid working arrangements to enable them work flexibly either from office or from home and they enjoy an enhanced paid paternity leave of 20 weeks.

International mobility and assignments as well as short-term project opportunities available globally also offer men opportunities to work in other countries and gain experience and exposure. Additionally, although the our male employees have access to free health insurance, they are also enabled to indulge in active lifestyles by paying for their gym membership, participation in organised sports events and supported through well-being champions and the unmind tool.

We tackle men’s mental health through open discussions about stress, anxiety or emotional challenges, offer them access to counselling services and organise stress management workshops. If we are to create positive male role models, we need to rethink cultural norms that strangle and stigmatise men, craft programs that support men holistically, foster resilience and reduce societal pressures that no longer serve us.

If all stakeholders come up with an integrated approach to support and role model for men, we will mitigate the challenges men are grappling with in our society.Happy International Men’s Day!