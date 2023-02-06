Rethink education–jobs linkage

There are many seasons that are defining for a child. The primary seven results release is perhaps the most defining for a child’s educational journey. It determines if the child goes to a good school there after and gets good grades in Ordinary and Advanced levels, and finally which university they might attend if they do not drop out along the way.

Our learning cycle is among the most punishing ones. Much of your life to your youth is spent trying to learn things that eventually mean little for your career if you end up having one.

When the government introduced Universal Primary Education, there was no doubt this would be a game changer. The enrolment numbers went up in ways we knew this was the right thing to do. All those ideas about knocking on the door of knowledge became a reality for children regardless of their background. It was promising to be a real equaliser and leveler of ground for the poor and rich.

Access to education, we all believed, would ensure that the future of our children was safe. They had opportunities. The promise was so much, it did not matter, that the opportunity cost would be higher education. We expanded that to secondary education. What would happen to the children of the poor if free education ended after the primary level? Of course, these children had to be catered for. And that too seemed like a perfect solution.

Now, with public schools in most districts at the bottom of the educational performance, it is not difficult to see, that all those hopes are now far distant. For many children, their real achievement will be having seen the inside of a classroom and making a few friends.

Whenever upcountry, I ask the children that I meet, about their schools. Most are in private schools. Those seem to be the serious lot. They have basic reading and writing skills. Then there are those in public schools; the ones that have no option but still want to go to school.

Going to a public school is like condemnation to failure in life in peripheral districts. Most of the schools we attended are ghosts of their former selves. Parents with some form of income, can no longer consider sending their children to these schools. It is where you find the children of the poor.

So many years are lost for many children. Most of the girls I meet, are 13 or 14 years, and they are in Primary Three or Primary Four. I am often puzzled. What happened to them? How come they are 14 in Primary Four? They are 17 and going to Senior One? They are in Primary Six and can barely read? And this is not entirely about Covid-19 and lost years.

The question that Uwezo always asks, are our children learning, must be the most haunting question of our time. Beyond the celebrated numbers, are disturbing stories of inequity in education.

For many, the Amanya Mushega Committee on Education Policy Review will provide great answers and perhaps even address the challenges of education in major ways. But for them to do so, they would need some bold proposals to turn around our educational system from falling off the cliff.

The reality is that so much has gone wrong, it will require nothing less than a surgery to turn things around. Apart from the failure of public schools and lower level education, it is hard to connect the dots from the very first level to the highest, and to the labour market.

Everyone you meet, who is looking for a job, will tell you about the hundreds of applications they have made for jobs they see advertised. Most of these have experience too. They will tell you about the frustration of never hearing from those seeking to recruit. They will tell you about several months of application without a single response, so much that they are happy to hear from that one organisation turning them down, because it is so rare to get feedback. And one may appreciate, that it is not out of malice that these hiring organisations go mute after perhaps thousands of applications for what is sometimes one or two positions. It must be exhausting, being a human resource professional today.

Our biggest challenge perhaps is making sense of the education-employment linkage. It is easy for people in decision-making to suggest that educationists and especially universities must train job creators and not job seekers. But it is clearly more than that.

Seeing all these young people scoring the best possible grades, and how much of it is now a do or die, in line with what awaits them as they grow up, leads to deeper reflections. As we review our education policies, our focus should be to address the education-employment linkage. Without going that far, we will only be scratching the surface.