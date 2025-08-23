Rethinking citizen engagement in Africa

In an era where democracy faces both promise and risk, citizen engagement remains an important heartbeat of Africa’s democratic journey. Two recently published reports, Afrobarometer’s flagship Citizen Engagement Report and the African Union ECOSOCC’s State of Citizens’ Engagement Report, offer compelling but distinct perspectives on how Africans are participating in governance and shaping their futures.

What’s striking is that while these reports explore the same theme, the role of citizens in governance, they approach it from two fundamentally different vantage points – one from the ground up, and the other from the top down.

Afrobarometer, relying on 53,000 face-to-face interviews across 39 countries, paints a vivid picture of citizens who are actively engaging through voting (72 percent turnout across the continent), protests (nine percent), community meetings (47 percent), and online activism.

Countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Seychelles show turnout rates above 89 percent, demonstrating a strong belief in elections as a vehicle for change. In contrast, Tunisia has seen a sharp decline in participation, a worrying sign amid growing authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, the ECOSOCC report takes us into the halls of the African Union (AU), highlighting the mechanisms that exist or should exist to absorb and reflect this citizen voice. It speaks of legal instruments such as the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, and institutions like ECOSOCC, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the Pan-African Parliament.

These bodies are intended to ensure citizen participation is institutionalised, not incidental. For example, the Livingstone Formula and Maseru Conclusions lay out how civil society can engage the Peace and Security Council in conflict prevention and resolution. ECOSOCC itself was created as an official civil society organ of the AU, yet many CSOs report that access to AU processes remains ad hoc, and grassroots organisations struggle due to budgetary and technical constraints.

Do the voices from the ground align with the promises from the top? Afrobarometer shows that the streets are alive, from protests in Kenya to civic forums in Madagascar, where more than 85 percent of citizens attended a community meeting in the last year.

ECOSOCC shows that the halls of power are open but underutilised, often lacking the consistent structure to absorb and act on this engagement. Both reports point to a shared truth, which is that engagement is not only about voice, but it must be about power. Afrobarometer finds that citizens are more likely to engage when they perceive their governments as responsive. Countries where citizens feel local councillors listen see higher levels of contact and engagement.

Meanwhile, where elections are not trusted such as in Gabon, Morocco, and Guinea where majorities say elections are not free or fair, protests become the dominant form of expression. On the other hand, ECOSOCC reveals that despite the presence of structures for engagement, many AU organs lack coordinated tracking of how citizen inputs are integrated into policy.

A survey of 222 CSOs shows high willingness to engage but frustrations around the lack of feedback and clarity from AU institutions. Only a handful of AU bodies actively monitor how CSO recommendations are reflected in outcomes. Practical steps forward.

The challenge is not a lack of citizen energy. It is a lack of institutional reciprocity. Bridging this gap requires more than summits and speeches. It demands the following: Structured platforms for regular engagement, not just during AU summits; Funding and capacity-building support for grassroots CSOs, especially in fragile or rural contexts;

Transparent feedback loops where citizen submissions to AU organs are acknowledged and followed through; Promotion of digital civic tech tools to allow broad-based consultation; Protection of civic space, including journalists, protestors, and whistle-blowers.

At a time when democracy is under siege globally, Africa stands at a crossroads. The path forward must be paved by the people, but it must also be cleared and maintained by the institutions that serve them. Because when citizens speak and no one listens, the silence that follows is not peace, it is alienation. And no union, however African or ambitious, can afford that.

The writer, Nyasha M Mpani, is a project leader at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, Cape Town, South Africa. @NyashaMpani