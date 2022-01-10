Rethinking education as an instrument of devt, freedom

As the excitement among parents, teachers, education entrepreneurs, students, and the entire education economy approaches its apex following the recent announcement by the President to reopen schools, it is perhaps important to pause and ask some key questions. Why do we, or should we educate our citizens, or how should it be done? Answers to the first question, can point us to possible solutions to the second.

Several aphorisms occasionally cite “education as the key to success”, although beyond the persuasive sound of such claims, that success is seldom defined. And in fact, with the growing concern of high unemployment and underemployment, that is particularly biting at many graduates from universities, the bluff of the said aphorism may have been exposed as nothing more than mere rhetoric, or carrot propaganda for skeptical children who may prefer not to attend school. But seeking to answer the first question requires a bit of reflection on our history.

Uganda’s education system, just like a few other institutions, was inherited from the colonial government. The colonial government’s intention for educating Ugandans was largely formed on the basis of advancing the colonial project. Which was to exploit Uganda at the cheapest cost possible.

That is to say, they needed allies in form of Ugandans to carry out the administrative instructions that would advance the colonial project. So, the Ugandan then was taught to memorise because implementing instructions does not necessarily demand questioning the instructions one is required to implement, but instead focus on remembering the instructions. In other words, the education system we inherited focused (and still does), on training learners in the “what is” rather than “why is”.

Over the years, several reports from Uwezo and other education research organisations have decried the declining quality of service delivery in Uganda’s learning organisations at all levels, citing the inability to read and write as one of the indicators of the decline in the quality of graduates. In other words, even though, the focus of delivery is on “what is”, that too is not being delivered well.

So, we face a double jeopardy here: not only is our education system incapable of enabling learners to gain skills that allow them to solve problems that require inquiry into “why is”, but even the basic skills to know what the problem is in the first place, have been on a rapid decline. But is it important to focus on answering the “why is”?

First, shaping the education system around knowing “the causes of things” is important for building critical skills, which enable citizens to progressively become “masters of their own destiny”.

That is to say, they are able to develop critical faculties and capacities that promote personal autonomy, self-mastery as well as self-realisation and self-development. These elements are not only an irreducible catalyst for enabling the citizen achieve personal freedom, but he or she becomes a source of human capital whose social return to society very often exceeds the private return.

Second, the global economy today is decidedly and fiercely competitive with the balance of economic power, relentlessly tilted in favour of the rich and the strongest countries who exercise greater sway on the global institutional architecture that is designed to serve their needs first. Therefore, a development agenda focusing on strategic investment in quality education might be one easy escape route to pulling ahead for a developing country like Uganda. But policymakers might as importantly answer the questions related to educating citizens: specifically, to do what? which then should respond to how they are to be educated.

In other words, for example, if the global information technology (IT) value chain offers promisingly easily accessible opportunities for Ugandans to compete, what kind of global IT sectors present such opportunities, and how can we reframe and exploit our education system to ensure that future citizens will take advantage of such opportunities?

Many forget that the recent surge in Indians taking advantage of many opportunities in the global tech industry stem from decisions in the 1960s under Nehru when his government invested heavily in education with a bias towards science and technology; his efforts would subsequently be enhanced by Rajiv Ghandi government in the 1980s that deliberately aligned parts of India’s education to support the development of the computer industry.

None is to say that science and technology is the silver bullet to Uganda’s catching-up with the rest of the world. But rather it is to draw our attention to the fact that, a country’s education strategy can serve as an instrument for enabling citizens not only to live as productive and free citizens, but also a source of investment that can expand the country’s fortunes.

But the right questions have to be asked about how we should develop, and what quality of indigenous human capital is required to drive that development agenda. A policy debate on this matter is certainly long overdue.