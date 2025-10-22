Rethinking education narrative in Uganda: Respect all disciplines

Uganda’s education sector has lately embraced a more systematic and modern approach — moving from rote learning to a hands-on, skill-based, research-driven model.

The new assessment methods emphasise practical learning, critical thinking, and innovation. This shift is commendable and positions the next generation to adapt better to a changing world. However, while celebrating these reforms, we must reflect on balance. Has the growing emphasis on science and technology created an unequal narrative that undervalues the arts and humanities?

Globally, according to the OECD (Education at a Glance 2025), teachers with 15 years of experience earn between $55,000–$64,000 annually. In contrast, Ugandan teachers earn a fraction of this.

Unesco data shows that Uganda’s primary teachers earn $4,347 yearly, slightly above other low-income countries, but far below living needs. Locally, science teachers earn around Shs4 million, while arts teachers with equal qualifications earn about Shs1 million monthly. This disparity is stark and has led to low morale and attrition. Even sciences head teachers earn far more than their arts counterparts.

These figures reveal two issues: Teachers remain among Uganda’s poorest-paid professionals, and pay inequality threatens unity in the teaching profession.

While it is reasonable to reward scarce STEM expertise, the divide must not demean non-science teachers who equally shape national character. Uganda’s move toward skills-based and competency-driven learning is well aligned with global trends. Learners today must be problem-solvers and innovators, not mere exam passers.

Yet, if this agenda is confined only to science subjects, it risks widening gaps and excluding arts teachers from the reform benefits.

Every teacher — science or arts — must be trained, motivated, and equipped to deliver practical learning. Now, let’s address the question: Does everyone need to be a scientist? The answer is no. A nation thrives on a diversity of professions.

Scientists develop innovations, technologies, and solutions to global challenges — from health to environment and industry. They drive progress, inspire creativity, and anchor national competitiveness. Uganda rightly values and supports them.

But society also depends on lawyers, teachers, artists, historians, linguists, social scientists, and administrators.

Lawyers uphold justice and governance. Artists preserve culture and identity. Social scientists analyse human behaviour and design social policy. Language and arts teachers nurture communication, empathy, and civic understanding — essential for peace and cohesion. Science alone cannot build a nation. When we glorify only one path, we alienate many capable minds and risk losing talent to business or informal ventures, as has already happened for many teachers.

Therefore, the narrative must shift. Every discipline contributes to national growth. The goal should be equity, not uniformity. Teachers of all subjects deserve respect, fair pay, and professional development. Equal motivation leads to balanced education outcomes.

A more equitable pay structure — rewarding effort, performance, and experience rather than only subject area — would restore morale. Investment in continuous training, modern teaching tools, and improved welfare is vital to keep teachers in classrooms. Moreover, Uganda’s future depends on collaboration between disciplines. Scientists need communicators, ethicists, and policy thinkers. Arts and humanities give meaning and direction to technological progress.

True innovation happens when the two sides meet — when science gains social context and arts gain technical strength. Uganda’s education reforms are promising. But to fully succeed, we must honour all teachers, all subjects, and all minds. Science deserves its credit, but so do the humanities, law, languages, and social sciences.