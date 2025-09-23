Rethinking the role of our leaders

The 2026 polls are getting heated up, with the conclusion of party primaries and the selection of party flag bearers. The next step is to pick up nomination forms from the Electoral Commission (EC). Ugandans who believe they can take on the mantle of legislating and executing the will of Ugandans in different constituencies are preparing to go to the polls. Incumbents and those who wish to usurp their roles alike are “on ground”, promising to do anything and everything to get those votes that will send them into political office. Some voters, however, are skeptical of their representatives: “Atukoledde ki?” In this context, loosely translating to “What has he or she done for us?” At face value, it seems like a fair question. After all, leaders are expected to fulfil their manifesto or improve the general welfare of the community they lead and represent.

Unfortunately, upon a much deeper analysis of the voters’ reservations, you realise the question reflects a troubling gap in our understanding of what leaders are elected to do. Depending on where you are in the country, the conventional understanding of the role of Members of Parliament (MP) is deeply flawed. Some believe a “working” MP is one who shows up at every funeral, buys food and drinks during community gatherings, or pays school fees for a few children. Others think the role of the MP is to just get money, sign contracts, and supervise road construction. In many parts of the country, it is almost an unwritten rule for those vying for elective positions to purchase an ambulance and brand it with their name and faces! This is very dangerous for our democracy if it goes on unchecked.

The role of an MP is clear: to voice the concerns of their constituents in Parliament, to debate and pass laws, and to hold the government accountable for service delivery. Yet, for many constituencies, MPs are hardly seen raising issues that matter in the House. Some rarely participate in debates or propose solutions. But because they hand out small tokens, sugar, beer, transport, and money, they are celebrated as “working leaders.” Take a simple test. If you returned to a constituency after two terms and asked people what their former MP achieved or actually did for them, how many jobs were created, or what services improved, most would struggle to point to anything tangible.

The conversation will most likely go back to, “He used to help with burials,” or “She once paid my child’s school fees.” Meanwhile, the roads remain broken, the health centres understaffed, and schools under-equipped; zero development! To be fair, there are some MPs who try to live up to their true roles. In my own constituency, our representative actively participates in debates, speaks against any human rights violations, misappropriation of funds, and votes on Bills in line with community interests. He speaks loudly on the issues that affect us. And I think these are the qualities of a leader doing their job; an actual “working MP.” Yet even then, some voters grumble, asking again, “Atukoledde ki?” And when you inquire further, what they really want is an ambulance or cash for fees. But these are not the responsibilities of individual MPs.

They are government obligations: quality health care, education, roads, and security, while MPs should be ensuring these are delivered. There are some encouraging signs, though. I was glad to see some MPs take time to explain the highly contested UPDF Amendment Bill to their voters. That was responsible leadership. Imagine if more leaders invested time in civic education: breaking down what Parliament is doing, what Bills mean, and how government services are supposed to reach the people. We would have more informed citizens, less prone to voter bribery, and more willing to hold leaders accountable on real issues. So how do we move forward? The answer lies in voter education. Even if civic education does not return to the school curriculum today or tomorrow, our leaders can take it up as their patriotic responsibility.

Community radios, church gatherings, and village meetings can all be used as platforms for MPs and councillors to explain their work. Civil society groups, too, can help fill this gap. Uganda deserves leaders chosen for their ideas and integrity, not for their generosity with funeral contributions. Voters must begin to ask different questions: “What Bills has my MP supported?” “What issues has she raised on our behalf?” “How has he ensured government services reach me?” Until then, our democracy will remain vulnerable to cheap politics; handouts. True development will only come when voters stop measuring leadership by handouts and start measuring it by impact. The 2026 polls give us a chance to begin that shift. The big question should be “How has our leader shaped policy and representation to improve our lives?”