Revise the Public Health Amendment Bill, 2021

Author: Agnes K. Namaganda 
 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Discussion and sensitization should be favoured instead of mandates

Last week, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, came up with a Bill that will make it compulsory for all Ugandans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or else, be fined Shs4m, or be jailed for 6 months, or both, if they refuse to comply. According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, this Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2021, has since been tabled before Parliament.

