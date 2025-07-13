Revisiting Museveni “fundamental change” speech

I was reminded recently that honesty is speaking one’s truth. Integrity is living it. With that in mind, we may agree that candidate Yoweri Museveni is an honest candidate. The man speaks his truth without verily living it. Take, for instance, his so-called “fundamental change” speech.

In 1986, he declared: "The problem of Africa in general and Uganda in particular is not the people, but leaders who want to overstay in power.” That is his truth. But, with the benefit of hindsight and insight into his rule, one may argue that Mr Museveni is not living his truth. However, look a little closer.

He uses the words "who want" when railing against leaders who monopolise power as being the bane of our existence. It is a combination of the interrogative pronoun "who" and the verb "want." "Who", in this case, acts as the subject of the verb "want". By using these words, he is telling us about other leaders.

Not himself. He has never wanted to overstay in power. It has been thrust upon him by us, the people. “I've heard some people want me to go, but if I go, you people who are useless when I’m here, and want me to push you like a wheelbarrow… Let me stay since some Ugandans still want me,” Mr Museveni said in 2020. These words, in not-so-many words, have become his stock reply to anyone who asks him to retire. So, you see, he is not part of the problem.

Power is demanded of him; he does not demand it. Besides, Museveni did not promise a fundamental change. He observed it. That's why he said, “I think this is a fundamental change…”So he subconsciously gave himself a get-out clause in his concordat with the people by using a verb, think, instead of a demonstrative pronoun, this. As in, “this is a fundamental change”.

This gave him wiggle room to accommodate the changes he has surmounted. Especially in ways which remind us that in that same speech, Mr Museveni implied that he and his “comrades” are everyman, albeit writ large. “Of course, we may have some bad elements amongst us – this is because we are part and parcel to Ugandan society as it is, and we may, therefore, not be able completely to guard against infiltration by wrong elements,” he said.

In other words, “Ugandans, it’s you. It’s not me,” the President seems to say. Which can also be read as: Ugandans, you are the ones you have been waiting for. Sure, this might seem like hair-splitting.

However, I remind you that words do count. As Napoleon Bonaparte once said, we govern with words. Napoleon, a French political soldier, was a general. By that rank, soldiers are politicians.

Their training reflects this. After the rank of major, military courses are hinged on brains, not brawn. It is mental work, set apart from the physicality required by soldiers who undergo courses at lower ranks. Politics is a head game, after all. Mr Museveni may not have consciously sought to confuse, but his subconscious kicked in. Furthermore, political communication often targets unconscious desires and anxieties to influence behaviour and shape public opinion.

Mr Museveni, rather unconsciously, was shaping our outlooks on past leaders. Not his own leadership. He did not give any indication that he might overstay in power, but he also did not give any indication that he would not.

Democracy was central to his party’s 10-Point Programme. Majority decisions make democracy go. And the majority decision, according to Mr Museveni, is telling him to stay. So, how is this Africa’s problem?