Revive community support structures to resolve land conflicts

Author: Mr Reagan Rwabambari

By  Guest Writer

  Social Workers are keen to support households resolve the land conflicts. 

Land related conflicts remain a key evil that continues to tear the social fabric in most parts of Northern Uganda. These conflicts are as a result of the displacement of an estimated 1.8million people by the 20-year-old war of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels. Years later  since the government declared the region safe and ordered people to return to their homes from the Internally Displaced Persons Camps, many people are yet to receive justice for atrocities committed against them.  For all this long, land conflict has remained a major threat to social harmony. In most cases, these conflicts evolve around ownership, usage and inheritance rights. 

