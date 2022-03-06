Prime

Rice–fish dual farming is the better deal

Author,  Frederick Dongo-Shema.PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • There is need to equip farmers with knowledge, skills and finances to adopt the rice-fish system.

Rice farmers in Butaleja District consider government’s move to abolish growing rice on wetlands, their backbone of livelihood, as an attack on their culture. Rice growing in Bunyole is equivalent to cattle keeping among the people of Ankole. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.