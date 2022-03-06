Rice–fish dual farming is the better deal

Rice farmers in Butaleja District consider government’s move to abolish growing rice on wetlands, their backbone of livelihood, as an attack on their culture. Rice growing in Bunyole is equivalent to cattle keeping among the people of Ankole.

From either the environmental, socio-economic, public health or political aspects, sudden abolition of rice growing to introduce fish farming alone doesn’t make sense to the more than 15,000 farmers cultivating rice in 4,000 hectares of Doho Rice Irrigation Scheme.

In a recent tweet, President Museveni asserts that wetland rice growing has become unproductive, citing negative environmental concerns. But critical scrutiny of the proposal reveals that armchair policymakers might be misadvising government.

As farmers strive to search for enhanced productivity, production and profit increasing techniques and methods, it looks like some agricultural policymakers are only interested in crafting policies that attract funding of unsustainable white elephant programmes.

This, most likely is aimed at enabling access to and expropriation of public funds with selfish motives. Considering that rice is both a food crop and cash cow, it is inconceivable why government officials are pushing for only fish farming that worsens food insecurity, while ignoring rice–fish integration, which allows for a sustained soil health, organism biodiversity, productivity and production sustainability. Some people believe that there might be a syndicate to increase market for imported rice, monopolised by companies owned by bigshots.

Whereas the agricultural production and productivity of 2,000kg–2,500kg milled rice per hectare in Doho (25 percent) remain significantly lower than the global average, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) advocates for integrated rice-fish systems that yield up to 80 percent.

FAO argues that rice-fish farming model where rice and fish grow and develop together in a symbiotic relationship is more profitable than either rice monoculture (rice grown alone) or fish rearing.

Advantages cited include, biological control of rice weeds, mosquito larvae, snails and pests using fish; excreta of fish serving as manure to minimise chemical fertilisers; fish movement improving air circulation; stimulation of ecotourism; and significantly high-yield rice and fish production.

On average, under the rice-fish co-culture, a hectare (2.5 acres) yields 6,000–6800kg of rice and 680–2,000kg of fish. Therefore, the output value of the integrated rice-fish culture is projected at $8,550–$17,100 per hectare annually, compared to the present $1,100–$1400 per hectare for rice alone cultivation.

By banning rice growing, the country faces two profoundly serious crises, one of which is the shortage of rice, and the other is the imminent explosion in the prices of imported rice. Two challenges will also impede fish farming alone without rice; soaring environmental temperatures in eastern Uganda, associated with rapid evaporation of water from fish ponds; high concentration of ammonia excreted by fish, turning water alkaline. All these can be checked by rice plants.

As Uganda hopes to abandon rice-alone growing, there is need to equip farmers with knowledge, skills and finances to adopt the rice-fish system.

It is reported that upon introducing the rice-fish model in some states of Nigeria under the China-Nigeria South-South cooperation programme, rice and tilapia production almost doubled, offering huge economic as well as food benefits to families of smallholder farmers. Positive impact is also reported in Bangladesh, with net returns exceeding 50 percent.