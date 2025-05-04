Rise of AI and the crisis of humanity: A Christian response

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances with breathtaking speed, humanity stands at a precipice. The prospect of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)— machines that can reason, learn, and innovate across domains—and the eventual rise of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), poses not merely technological challenges, but profound ethical, philosophical, and spiritual ones. For the Christian believer, this moment demands sober reflection and urgent engagement. It is not simply the future of technology at stake, but the very meaning of human life. The biblical vision of humanity rests on the doctrine of Imago Dei—that human beings are created in the image of God, endowed with reason, conscience, creativity, and the capacity for relationship with the divine. However sophisticated machines become, they can never possess a soul, nor bear the moral weight of love, repentance, and worship. AI systems may mimic human thought, but they cannot embody the human spirit. To elevate machines to human equivalence—or worse, to a position of superiority—is to devalue the sacred worth of human life itself.

The rush toward AGI and ASI often reveals a deeper impulse: a rebellion against divine limits. As the builders of Babel sought to make a name for themselves apart from God, today’s technologists pursue god-like knowledge and control, detached from humility or moral anchoring. Christian apologetics reminds us that ultimate wisdom does not reside in human ingenuity but begins in the fear of the Lord (Proverbs 9:10). Salvation is not found in machines but in Christ. When societies place their trust in technological power rather than divine providence, they repeat the ancient folly of idolatry—exalting the created above the Creator. Nowhere is this moral dislocation more visible than in the realm of autonomous warfare. Recent conflicts have showcased the terrifying speed at which AI is being embedded into life-and-death decisions. In the Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of AI-driven drones conduct surveillance and strikes with minimal human oversight, ushering in a new era where battles may soon be fought predominantly by autonomous systems.

In the Gaza conflict, Israel deployed an AI-assisted targeting platform known as “Habsora” (“The Gospel” in Hebrew), which identified thousands of targets in record time by analysing vast data sets. Human officers nominally reviewed AI recommendations, but the scale and speed of targeting meant that moral responsibility was increasingly ceded to algorithms. Such developments raise urgent ethical questions. Who bears responsibility when AI systems misidentify targets or prioritise tactical efficiency over human life? How can justice be served when the decision to kill is made by pattern recognition rather than by moral discernment? Christian teaching insists that every human life is sacred, and that justice demands patience, conscience, and mercy—not calculation. The commandment “Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13) speaks not only against unjust taking of life but against treating human beings as expendable variables in a strategic equation.

Beyond warfare, AI’s spread threatens to erode human dignity in more subtle but pervasive ways. Across the globe, governments and corporations are deploying AI-driven surveillance, predictive policing, and algorithmic control over access to services and opportunities. In China, the social credit system rewards and punishes citizens based on behavioural data, and similar technologies are quietly being adopted elsewhere. A society governed by machine intelligence risks reducing people to mere datapoints, valued not for their inherent worth but for their algorithmic compliance. For Africa, the stakes are even higher. As the continent with the youngest population and some of the most vulnerable economies, Africa risks becoming both a testing ground and a casualty of AI-driven globalisation. Technologies designed in distant capitals may be imposed without regard for African contexts, values, or vulnerabilities. Far from empowering African societies, unchecked AI deployment could exacerbate existing inequalities, displace millions from emerging labour markets, and deepen the digital dependency that already characterises many post-colonial economic systems.

Historically, African Christian thought emphasised the sanctity of communal life, the dignity of stewardship, and the sacred interconnectedness of creation—values that stand in stark contrast to the abstraction, mechanisation, and depersonalisation that AI-driven systems often embody. If African Christians—and indeed all African societies—fail to engage critically and theologically with the rise of AI, they risk being shaped by forces that neither recognise their humanity nor honour their histories. A technology that promises global progress may, in fact, entrench new forms of marginalisation, unless it is anchored in a radical commitment to justice, dignity, and respect for the sacredness of life. The Christian response must not be naive. Technology is not evil in itself; it is part of humanity’s mandate to steward creation (Genesis 1:28). Yet when technological power is severed from moral wisdom and humility, it becomes a tool for dehumanisation and rebellion. The pursuit of AGI and ASI without ethical guardrails reflects a deeper spiritual sickness: a refusal to accept creaturely limits, and a wilful blindness to the brokenness of the human heart that no machine can heal. Christians must offer an alternative vision—one that not only affirms the sacredness of human life but also actively shapes the ethical trajectory of AI development.

This involves advocating for policies that ensure AI systems are designed and implemented with respect for human dignity and moral responsibility. For instance, establishing regulatory frameworks that mandate transparency and accountability in AI decision-making processes can help prevent misuse and discrimination. Additionally, promoting inclusive dialogue among technologists, ethicists, theologians, and policymakers can foster a holistic approach to AI governance. Educational initiatives aimed at integrating ethical considerations into AI research and development are also crucial. By engaging in these policy-driven efforts, Christians can help steer technological advancement in a direction that aligns with the values of justice, compassion, and stewardship entrusted to humanity by God. Above all, we must bear witness that no superintelligence—no matter how powerful—can save, redeem, or love as Christ can. The battle before us is not merely technological. It is spiritual. It is a contest between faith and pride, humility and hubris, life and death. As the world hurtles toward an uncertain future, Christians must anchor themselves not in the shifting sands of human achievement but in the eternal foundation of the Gospel.

Christian view

