Rising public debt could further constrict living standards of low-income citizens

Uganda’s public debt stock has over the years become disquieting with a two-fold increase in the past five years. This is ascribed to a combination of factors, including infrastructure development, budget deficits, and the impact of external shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic which exacerbated the debt burden.

To top it all off, the debt contracted is sometimes on unfavorable conditions with some acquired on non-concessional terms. In the recent Auditor General’s report, it is noted that the government acquired four loans amounting to Shs 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2021 on non-concessional terms for budget support. This is against the government’s medium-term debt strategy which restricts use of non-concessional loans to financing infrastructure and self-financing projects.

When compared to the region, Uganda is doing better than most countries in the East African Community and the country’s debt to GDP ratio is lower than the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 55.52 percent as of April 2023. However, these comparisons, although used widely, do not necessarily imply that Uganda’s debt sustainability is better than that of countries in the region. The debt to GDP ratio should be anchored on the institutions and unique conditions of each country.

While Uganda’s debt is still sustainable with a moderate risk of debt distress, debt has an enormous impact on other sectors of the economy that directly affect businesses, economic activity, and the livelihoods of citizens.

Remarkably, the debt servicing to revenue has increased to over 30% leading to a reduction in government spending on essential services such as healthcare, education, and social programs. This could lead to a decline in living standards, particularly for low-income citizens who rely on these services.

The real cost of debt servicing is bigger than the money paid to the lenders, it is the second-best alternative that this money could have done if it was not tied up in debt servicing. The budget cuts of critical subventions like rehabilitation of street children under the Ministry of Gender, the poor roads with pond-like potholes in Kampala, and the poor health systems could be some of the real results of the huge debt servicing budget.

This has been observed in the proposed FY2023/24 budget where it is noted that although the budget size has expanded to UGX 52 trillion, the discretionary expenditure which is the money available for the government to spend is to decline by UGX 3.37 trillion which is more than 50 percent of the entire Human capital development program budget in the current financial year.

An increase in the budget size and a corresponding decline in discretionary expenditure implies that there is an increase in the size of the committed budget. This could be explained by the increase in the cost of debt servicing.

The growing domestic borrowing will also limit access to credit to the private sector as lenders prefer lending to the government whose risk of defaulting compared to that of individuals and private entities is very low.

This will make it more expensive for businesses and individuals to borrow money leading to a slowdown in economic growth, reduced investment, job losses, and reduced living standards. Furthermore, high levels of public debt may also lead to a reduction in foreign investments. Investors may view the country as risky, which could make them less likely to invest in the country, further reducing economic growth and worsening poverty levels.

While debt is a reliable source of financing for development and improving living standards, the government needs to manage debt levels carefully to prevent the country from descending into debt distress. The government should explore alternative sources of revenue and enhance domestic revenue mobilization.

This could be clinched by broadening the tax base through creating an enabling environment for economic activity. The government should also close revenue leakages like corruption, unnecessary tax holidays, reduce the cost of public administration, and make sure that the borrowed funds are invested in productive sectors that generate revenues to keep the debt levels sustainable.