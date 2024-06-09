Rising stars, fading hopes: The silent struggles of Uganda's youth

Shortly before social media broke the tragic news of John Babirukamu's untimely death—an accomplished digital marketing expert who committed suicide by jumping off a building—I received a distressing call from a friend. She was hitting major roadblocks in her career and, in a fading and shaky voice, expressed deep frustration and disappointment over not closing one or two crucial deals. Our conversation, filled with words of encouragement, left her feeling somewhat better.

After our call, I opened my social media and was awash with the heartbreaking news of John's death. As I read about him, it became clear that he had firmly established himself in the digital marketing industry. In stark contrast, my friend, not even 30 years old, is still struggling to find her footing in her young career—a struggle familiar to many young people today.

Despite significant improvements in literacy rates, Uganda faces a substantial unemployment crisis, particularly among its youthful population, the majority of whom are under 30. This demographic competes fiercely for limited job opportunities, creating a survival for the fittest environment. In such a competitive job market, mere ambition isn't enough to secure success.

Unfortunately, many young people in Uganda are driven by the desire for quick success. When they fail to achieve this or secure high-paying jobs in the demanding economy, they often lose patience and motivation. This frustration can drive some into drug use, criminality, mental health issues, and even suicidal thoughts for others.

It's no wonder that Uganda has high rates of suicide, crime, mental health issues, and drug abuse, particularly among the youth. According to a report by the World Health Organization, Uganda's suicide rate is approximately 18.67 per 100,000 people.

Additionally, the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2020 highlights that youth are significantly involved in criminal activities, contributing to the high crime rates. Mental health statistics reveal that around 35 percent of Ugandan youth experience mental health challenges, exacerbated by unemployment and economic pressures. Drug abuse is also prevalent, with a study by the Uganda Youth Development Link indicating that about 30 percent of young people engage in substance abuse.

The youth must be patient with themselves as they chase their ambitions in a cut-throat job market like Uganda’s. Otherwise, we risk succumbing to the pressures of our unfulfilled goals, potentially losing our lives when perseverance might have led to success. Protecting our mental health is crucial.