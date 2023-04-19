Road safety concerns us all

According to the police crime report launched in March 2023, Uganda lost 4,534 people to road crashes in 2022,43 percent of these were motorcyclists and passengers on motorcycles. 34.8 percent of those killed were pedestrians. This is not to mention the more than 15,000 individuals who were left seriously injured as a result of road crashes, some who may have died after several weeks and months of treatment, while another big number left with permanent disability. These numbers directly translate to the country losing approximately 12 people daily to road crashes.

Almost everyone has lost a dear one or knows someone who has lost a dear one to a road crash, unfortunately, this is becoming the “new normal”, that we mourn, lament and sometimes the powers that be, take a few actions and we get back to default settings- with more people dying on the roads. Statistics show that the majority of those who perish are often at their prime age- between the ages of 15-49. The country not only losses very valuable citizens often time at their most productive time but also these young people leave behind orphans and other vulnerable groups of people whom they have been fending for.

The World Bank estimates that Uganda losses about $1.2billion (Shs4.4 trillion), approximately 5 percent of its total GDP to road crashes annually- when will we then get to the much-desired middle-income status if measures are not put in place to save the gains the country in making economically? We may instead continue sinking deeper in poverty as more young and economically active citizens are left for dead or permanently crippled because of road crashes.

Many efforts have in the past years been put to prevent these crashes including several mass awareness campaigns, more enforcement by police to bring about law and order on the roads and the recently updated and revised regulations by the Ministry of works and transport to put in place more stringent laws to deal with the road traffic offenders. We have also seen personal initiatives like the Joe Walker campaign that saw road safety activists join on a 240 kilometer walk to Mbale town as they sent out messages on safe road use; and the establishment of the Nicole Foundation; an organization that was established after the family lost a young vibrant daughter in a road crash.

These however will not bear a lot of fruit unless all of us Ugandans take this on as an important issue. How can every Ugandan take it upon themselves to ensure there is sanity on roads?

As a pedestrian, you ought to know how to use the road, which side of the road to walk, ensuring minimal distraction while on the road as we continue to see more people crossing the road and are on phone.

Please note that the pedestrians are one of the most vulnerable road users, form majority of road users- children, adults, people living with disability and the elderly; and at some given time, all road users fall under this category.

As a motorcyclist, including the passengers, how do you ensure you take precaution while on the road. I have seen people sit on motorcycles unbothered about how the motorcyclists’ rides, some have taken on the role of negotiating with motorists as their riders manvouevre in between cars.

As a motorist, yes, you may be protected by a “cage” but remember that there are other road users too, how about you become more respectful and considerate about other road users?