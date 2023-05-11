Roads committee will expedite passing of road work plans

Probably one of the most fundamental positive changes in oversight of road maintenance within the city, on Thursday last week, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) finally set up a City Roads Committee (CRC) . Unfortunately, it has taken over 12 years for the Kampala CRC to be set up due to various reasons but mainly the often strained relationship between the KCCA political and technical wings.

A CRC is a requirement under Sections 25 (2) and 42 (c) of the Uganda Road Fund (URF) Act, 2008. The significance of the committee is that it combines both the KCCA political and technical wings requiring them to work in unison and also provide advocacy for increased funding and prioritisation of road maintenance within the city. Contractors undertaking road maintenance in the city can also freely contact the leadership of CRC in case of delayed payments or unfair treatment.

The committee receives the views and complaints of road users related to the Annual Road Maintenance work plan and shall present those views and complaints to the Fund.

Promotes accountability; and exercise oversight on the activities of KCCA to ensure that KCCA fulfils its obligations to:

Maintain the categories of roads specified in the Workplan; ensure that KCCA provides to the Board, at any time and in a manner as the Board may direct, any information which the Board may require for the proper discharge of its functions; review and consider proposals of KCCA to designate sub agencies (divisions) prior to submission to the Board; cause KCCA to prepare and submit to the Board an Annual work plan in such form and containing such details as the Board may prescribe;

Prior to submission to the Board, review and consider the work plan with respect to: affordability of the programme; compliance of the programme with guidelines and instructions issued by the Fund; the appropriateness of the amounts allocated in the programme for each class of roads; appropriate prioritisation of the maintenance scheme; and equitability of resource allocation in the divisions.

Approve the Annual work plan under Section 25 of the URF Act, 2008 and the quarterly physical and financial accountability reports prior to submission to the Board with relevant signed minutes of the committee.

The Committee shall, in the performance of the functions consult with the private sector, road users and other key road sector stakeholders.

The Committee shall have the powers to- inspect freely and without prior notice the maintenance of KCCA roads; take or remove for the purposes of analysis, samples of materials and substances used to maintain KCCA roads; and

Carry out any examination, test or inquiry which the Committee may consider necessary in order to satisfy itself that the URF Act and these guidelines are being observed, and in particular-

The Committee may invite any person who, in the opinion of the Committee, has expert knowledge concerning the functions of the Committee, to attend and take part in a meeting of the Committee.

With the setup of the committee whose operational costs are covered by the Road Fund; it is envisaged that physical and financial accountability of road maintenance resources will greatly improve and also reflect in improved road conditions. The onus is on the CRC members to hold meetings timeously every quarter.

KCCA may wish to extend the oversight role of the CRC on the ongoing city road construction projects as the overall goal is to improve service delivery.