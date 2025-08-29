Kampala roadworks: Time to expand scope of project-affected persons?

A few years ago, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, appearing on a television show, urged the citizens of Kampala to brace themselves because the whole of Kampala was going to be a construction site. Indeed, most of Kampala’s suburbs, the inlets into and outlets out of the city today, are booming with construction works. This is a good thing. Kampala, our country’s heartbeat and the engine of economic productivity, has wasted away over the last two decades. It feels like a jungle, both literally and figuratively. A few steps from State House Nakasero, the Supreme Court/Judiciary Head office, and Parliament, it is not uncommon to walk on dark alleys because street lights have mood swings.

How is it possible in the 21st century, that adults can live in a dungeon like this and call it a capital city? It is, therefore, a sigh of relief that the government and its development partners, as well as financiers, are finally getting some roads fixed. However, the story of mankind is that of inherent imperfections and incongruities. What is meant to be development has come at a colossal cost to segments of the business community. The situation is so dire that the government ought to rethink its compensation approach for project-affected persons to include business enterprises rendered idle, nay dead, on account of stalled or slow road works.

Several businesses (restaurants, bars, pharmacies, grocery stalls, shops, et al) in the proximity of these projects have suffered greater loss and uncertainty than they did during the Coronavirus pandemic when the country was locked down. A friend, a doctor who runs a skin clinic in one of the suburbs, told me he can hardly meet his obligations, from salaries to tax compliance, because for three years, the Bugolobi road network has been going through repair. He has watched a pharmacy next-door close shop and had to comfort a supermarket owner who broke down because he was losing property to the bank on account of unending road works which have made it impossible for business to continue as customers can hardly access the supermarket.

This state of affairs is not the fault of the state nor its contractors. Some eggs have to be broken if the chef is to deliver breakfast. However, there is a strong case, one can safely argue, for compensation from the state arising from business loss on account of these snail-speed roadworks. The government already compensates property owners affected by a project corridor. I submit that the scope of ‘project affected persons’ ought to be more liberal and exhaustive as to include businesses directly and immediately affected by these roadworks, especially those that can genuinely prove a cause-and-effect relationship between the construction works and their business loss.

These are real people with families to feed, others with bank loan obligations to meet. They employ Ugandan citizens and pay tax to the government for our common good. A package under the budget for project-affected persons ought to consider these businesses. They have suffered a greater impact, as some have personally told me, than the Covid-19 pandemic, while contractors’ pace of work is slow and dragging for years. As our Bacwezi ancestors used to say, equity will not suffer a wrong without a remedy.

There is, I beg to submit, a strong case, for these small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to be compensated as project-affected persons. Will that escalate road construction costs in Kampala? Yes, it will, but of course, it is not anyone’s mother’s money. The government has money! It can afford to lose a few more billions in the interest of sustaining our business community affected by Kampala’s unending road works. It is good economics to keep the lights on for our SMEs and our small income earners afloat as we strive to make Kampala great (again?).





Ivan Okuda

Roadworks