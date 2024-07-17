Role of educational institutions in supporting energy transition

The global energy scenario is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable and renewable sources driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change and ensure long term energy security consequently the urgent need for a suitable energy transition is evident in a world facing challenges such as finite fossil fuel reserves, increasing greenhouse emissions and rising energy demand.

Uganda has made significant strides in recent years, with a remarkable expansion of electricity access, surpassing the growth rates of sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the past two decades, our power sector has grown almost fivefold, significantly reducing the inefficient use of imported oil for power generation. Since 2015, we have provided cleaner cooking alternatives to more than 3.5 million Ugandans, liberating them from the health hazards and time-consuming burdens of traditional firewood and charcoal stoves.

However, comparatively, we remain energy-poor, with low levels of electricity and clean cooking access, and among countries with the lowest levels of modern energy consumption per capita globally.

Around 90 percent of Uganda’s energy needs are still met by solid bioenergy, given it is the only energy source available to many in rural areas. This is not sustainable, nor is it an option to fuel future growth in Uganda.

Uganda’s Energy Policy 2023 calls for promotion of alternate energy sources and technology such as liquefied petroleum gas, bio gas, electric cooking, ethanol and solar as substitutes for biomass . The National Environment Management Authority report of 2022 showed a degradation loss of Shs82.3b of which 27.6 percent is forest for wood fuel and charcoal.

This calls for renewable energy education which encompasses a variety of areas, including formal education of the young generation as change agents in schools and universities, vocational training, non-formal education in local communities, and raising awareness among the public (Kandpal & Broman, 2020).

The young generation has lots of potential to contribute to the energy transition in many ways, such as through engagement in decision-making processes at local and international level and as a skilled workforce supporting the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean mobility value chains.

Youth are emerging as an important source of talent for achieving energy access, renewable energy, energy efficiency targets, and already account for a substantial fraction of jobs in the renewables sector.

Alongside the launch of the Energy Transition Plan, Uganda announced its intention to reach net zero emissions in its energy sector by 2065 and this has been through participation in the UNDP´s Low Emission Capacity- Building (LECB) project Which focuses, among other things, on strengthening the country´s technical and institutional capacity in the development of Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs).

The NAMA process under the LECP aims at identifying the mitigation actions that are appropriate and well-aligned with the key Government policies and national priorities, as specified in the National Development Plan and the National Climate Change Policy 2013, as well as the Uganda Vision 2040.

Such initiatives should therefore be supported with favorable policies, curriculum development and reforms in educational institutions The Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions should cover all types of schools and educational institutions in Uganda–government-aided and private, primary, secondary, and tertiary, as well as institutions with educational activities.

This translates to more than 18,000 primary schools, almost 3,000 secondary schools, and about 50 tertiary schools.

will make an effort to deliver a significant number of jobs and provide multiple benefits, among others related to climate change mitigation.

Further more members of National Education Unions have an important role to play in educating students and training teachers and facilitators about the causes and effects of climate change, creating innovative programmes about energy transition for students and other school stakeholders.

There is need to employ experiential learning particularly internships, special projects, and research opportunities and having activities that may include tours of the utilities facilities for students and staff, and getting students actively involved in wastewater treatment operations which will support Uganda’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development goal 7 which advocates for universal access to affordable , reliable, sustainable and modern and clean energy for all.