Role of local community foundations in international development

Localisation has become a topical issue in international development debates, and at a recent engagement on international philanthropy and its intersection with local community foundations, I had the opportunity to discuss this topic, and delve into the web of power dynamics within international development.

The question at the heart of the discussion was: “Do local voices truly matter in shaping the direction of global development efforts?”

To contextualise the debate, it’s important to reflect on how the concept of locally led development has evolved over the years.

Development paradigms have shifted from the linear notion of countries “catching up” in the 1960s, to the emphasis on basic needs in the 1970s.

As top-down models faltered, participatory development emerged in the 1990s-2000s, advocating for local engagement and knowledge sharing.

This trajectory has led to the current era of adaptive and systems thinking in development – with a recognition that development is a complex process and different parts of any development problem interact to produce unexpected results - highlighting the significance of flexible, locally grounded strategies driven by continuous learning, collaboration, and local leadership.

Despite the growing recognition of the value of local organisations in international development, the reality remains complex.

Locally based organisations in the global South still receive only a small fraction of funding for development - than their counterparts from the global North.

And despite the increase interest and rhetoric in the subject, international organisations and aid agencies still struggle to put locally led development models at the forefront of their development strategies, and integrate this thinking in their organisational and operational structures.

The first challenge to address is one of legacy constraints. The history of many international organisations is rooted in Western-centric development paradigms that perpetuated the belief that Western expertise was superior.

While these organisations are adapting, traces of this mindset still affect their approaches. And of course, there is no running away from the fact that power dynamics and imbalances permeate development engagements between the global North and developing countries in the South.

Development assistance is not just about altruism, it’s also a tool for projecting national interest and influence, as well as geopolitics.

The balance between these competing interests shapes funding priorities and influences how international organisations operate on the ground.

Cultural and cognitive bias also shape how organisation relate to local institutions in development.

The prevalence of Western trained experts as the ultimate source of solutions often overlooks local expertise.

Confirmation bias reinforces pre-existing beliefs, potentially sidelining effective local solutions. Institutions even when well intentioned – face resistance when they try to cause radical change.

At the operational level, the way international development organisations allocate funds, often based on quantifiable results or predefined indicators, might not always align with local priorities or methodologies that are more qualitative or long-term.

Short-term project cycles, driven by funding periods, also discourage long-term, locally embedded projects. International organisations, especially those using public funds, can be risk-averse.

Trying new, locally-inspired approaches might be seen as riskier than tried-and-tested methods.

And lastly, complex bureaucracies and hierarchies and decision-making processes can slow down adaptability and make it harder to incorporate local feedback in a timely manner.

As the localisation discourse gains momentum, bridging the gap between international and local actors is imperative.

Genuine collaboration, respect for local knowledge, and equitable resource allocation should be guiding principles.

The onus lies on both sides to establish partnerships built on mutual respect, acknowledging the vital role local organisations play in sustainable development.

The dialogue surrounding international philanthropy, local community foundations, and power dynamics in development presents an opportunity for reflection and change.

While progress has been made in recognising the importance of local voices, challenges remain deeply rooted.

Addressing these challenges requires confronting historical legacies, reshaping power dynamics, and fostering a shift in institutional mindsets.

Only by actively engaging local organisations and valuing their contributions can international development truly become a collaborative and locally driven endeavour, and achieve the development impact that many organisations aspire to create.