Ronaldo, Luttamaguzi and Ben Trovato

The story goes that there was one 12-year-old kid who stood in the way of Cristiano Ronaldo ever becoming a footballer.

The deal was, the next player who scored a goal would join Sporting Lisbon’s academy. Ronaldo tried, and failed. And so, it was down to one player who was alone against the goalkeeper from the opposing team.

However, instead of shooting to score, he looked over at Ronaldo and then passed him the ball.

After Ronaldo scored, he went onto join Sporting Lisbon’s academy and made history as arguably the greatest player of all time.

The 12-year-old kid who passed the ball to Ronaldo was Albert Fantrau.

Things could have been very different for Ronaldo, but his big break came as a result of that pass from team mate Fantrau, which gave the young Ronaldo the opportunity to score the third goal of the game. His goal took Ronaldo from zero to hero, as we know.

Fantrau never made a career for himself in football, but earned a lavish lifestyle through Ronaldo remembering that day and sharing his success with his former team mate in return for that life-changing pass.

“Albert was one-on-one against the goalkeeper, he rounded the goalkeeper and I was running in front of him. All he had to do was to score that goal but he passed it to me and I scored the third goal, so I got that spot and went to the academy. After the match, I went to him and asked him why? Albert said, ‘Because you are better than me,” Ronaldo said.

Heroes’ Day initially commemorated Edidian Mukiibi Luttamaguzi as the very personification of those who died in the Bush War between 1981 and 1986.

On June 9, 1981, Luttamaguzi was allegedly killed by the Uganda National Liberation Army soldiers for refusing to reveal the hiding place of rebel Yoweri Museveni and the soldiers of the National Resistance Army (NRA).

If Luttamaguzi had not made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the soldiers, so the myth goes, the guerrilla war that brought the National Resistance Movement to power in 1986 could have ended in defeat.

In the study of history, we have what is known as “Ben Trovato”.

This is defined as “an anecdote, invented but plausible.”

Ben Trovato aptly sums up the myths which define Ronaldo’s and NRA’s story, both of which have been exposed as fictive.

However, their plausibility lends them credibility because most people forget that truth does not rest on plausibility or possibility, it rests on probability.

What is probable is that NRA and Ronaldo have perfected the art of mythmaking as a means to appealing people’s innate preference for illusion over reality.

Indeed, we all love a good story and the more romantic it seems, the more we are likely to surrender to its subtexts regarding how that story must redefine our own.

This mythmaking is the basis of charismatic authority, a concept of leadership developed by the German sociologist Max Weber.

It is the reason why Ronaldo is the biggest social media celebrity in the world and why President Museveni still has appeal.

According to Weber, because this authority is concentrated in one leader, the death of the charismatic leader constitutes the destruction of government unless there’s a transference of charismatic authority to another leader by means of succession.

However, such charismatic authority is essentially narcissistic (extreme self-involvement) and thus self-destructive in view of the story of Narcissus: he saw his reflection in a pool of water, became entranced by it, and killed himself because he could not have his object of desire.