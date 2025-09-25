Rotary projects can't thrive on shaky ground

I started a talk on a topic during a meeting at the Rotary Club of Nateete Kampala by asking three questions: how many of us own or have developed leased land? How many are on land whose ownership we do not know? How many have inherited and continued a building project without examining land ownership documents?

Rotary clubs across Uganda act as catalysts for transformation. They have established schools, health centres, vocational institutes, and water points in rural, scarcely remembered areas—projects that are more than acts of charity; they are investments in the country's long-term development. However, beneath all this, a silent risk threatens even the most well-meaning efforts: tenure insecurity, particularly on leased land.

Many clubs have built on land that seems secure, often donated or leased by local institutions, churches, or government entities. Rotary projects may face eviction, legal disputes, and abandonment when land leases expire, leadership changes, or clubs do not fulfil the financial obligations for the lease. Uganda's land tenure system, which encompasses customary, freehold, leasehold, and mailo land, further complicates these challenges. Few people understand how these land ownership systems operate, and therefore, they often treat them as if they are the same.

Land leases are a common way to access land in high-demand areas where outright purchase options are unavailable and land is expensive. Although widely used and established for years, many Ugandans, including community leaders and development partners, are unfamiliar with them and their operation. A lease is a legally binding agreement where the landowner (the lessor) grants another party (the lessee) the right to use land for a specific period, usually 5, 49, or 99 years in Uganda — often longer in other countries — in exchange for payments such as an upfront premium and an annual ground rent that the lessor periodically reviews and may increase. The lease also includes conditions of use that must be adhered to.

Many people in Uganda assume a 99-year lease is a permanent arrangement and equate it with having a mailo or freehold interest, as some believe by the time the lease expires, they will be deceased. However, it is not the case. Others think they can change the land's use, for example, from agricultural purposes to constructing a school or health centre, without the formal approval of the lessor. Again, this is not true. Lease renewal is also not automatic, and this must be understood when obtaining a lease.

Rotary Clubs and different development actors must move beyond treating land leases as mere bureaucratic paperwork. Lease literacy should be an essential part of project planning. Every club should conduct thorough due diligence before construction: verify land ownership, establish the permitted use, remaining years on a lease, any ground rent arrears, and provisions for renewal or change of use. Rotary's annual leadership transitions also present challenges to maintaining continuity, as we risk losing lease documents if there isn't a proper handover. New leaders sometimes take on projects without understanding the legal context. To prevent this, clubs should digitise lease agreements, back up essential documents, and train new leaders on their legal and financial responsibilities.

That said, we should not fear obtaining land leases since they offer numerous opportunities. When structured correctly, they are among the most effective tools for community development in Uganda today. Leases enable access to prime land without requiring significant upfront investments. Rotary's mission is not just to serve but to endure. Endurance starts with land security. A well-built school is not a legacy if lost in a land dispute after five years. A health centre is not sustainable if it faces closure due to unpaid ground rent or uncertain renewal. We must avoid building on unstable ground. Let us secure our foundations so that the communities we serve can still use what we create long after we are gone.

Mr Ivan Matthias Mulumba is a chartered valuation surveyor, and president of the Rotary Club of Rubaga Lake View.









