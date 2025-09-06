Rotten politics, rotten leaders: You can’t clean with mud or dust

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has concluded its Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, and all the talk has been about the billions of shillings candidates spent. Local media reports said politicians bribed voters and even paid for hotel stays ahead of the elections, which were held last week in Kampala. The source of the billions of shillings spent is not clear. It is also not clear how politicians, who are paid by taxpayers, secure billions for election campaigns when social service delivery across the country remains shockingly poor.

But one thing is clear: If politicians are spending heavily to win an election, they are treating the election as an investment, and they are hoping to recoup their investment in the course of time. Politics has become Uganda’s most lucrative industry, and winning an election is a matter of life and death. In the just-concluded NRM primaries, for example, rival politicians resorted to deadly violence. In Lwemiyaga, area MP Theodore Ssekikubo and Brig (rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande openly clashed before the cameras.

Former Speaker of Parliament and now the Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who was gunning for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the NRM, said people who put up her campaign posters faced “numerous challenges and threats”. She also posted on her X account on August 18 to say there were “reports of doctored [voter] registers countrywide”. Sometimes elections seem like fraud on a grand scale and, strangely, voters are expecting great things to come from this fraud.

While we are relying on politics for solutions to the country’s problems, it is hard to see how the rotten politics — and the rotten leaders — can fix anything. Politicians are creating problems in the name of solving them. Many who are joining politics today are looking for a reliable and sizable source of livelihood. Some politicians get elected and do nothing apart from waiting for their salaries and allowances — month in, month out for five years.

‘Throw them in trash boxes’

This point was hammered home by Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in a news interview. He told a local tv station that MPs are given documents/Bills to read so that they come to the House well prepared for debates — but they just throw them in trash boxes. “They come to discuss documents they have not read, documents they have thrown in the dustbin. When you are speaking to MPs, it is like you are in a classroom teaching students,” Mr Ssemujju said.

“I’m not the most highly educated in Parliament, but I never feel challenged when I’m talking to MPs because I know their grasp of things is not different from that of pupils in primary school.” Ugandan politicians who are role models are a rarity. When Ms Kadaga complained that her party had sidelined her and allowed a Jane-come-lately (read: Anita Among) to hold a senior position in the NRM’s CEC, Ugandans celebrated on social media.

They said she presided over a legislative assembly that allowed Mr Museveni to continue in power by removing the age limit at a time he was supposed to step down. Despite this disapproval, Ms Kadaga was gunning for a top leadership position. Ms Among, who defeated her, remains severely restricted and cannot travel to Europe and North America due to sanctions imposed last year by the UK and the US over corruption allegations.

In Adjumani, we saw a General, who exhibits serious health challenges that make it hard to execute his duties effectively as an MP, being endorsed for another term. By-elections are, for the most part, won by sons and daughters of politicians who have either died or are incapacitated.

As things stand, Uganda is trying to wash white linen with muddy water.





Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk









Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;