Runaway train has left the  station and we are on it

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

On Wednesday, Americans who hold democracy sacred were horrified at the invasion of Capitol Hill by president Donald Trump’s supporters, misguidedly seeking to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election. Senators, congressmen and women as well as other Americans could not believe the scenes before their eyes and it seems neither could the police as the few men in uniform were quickly overwhelmed by the crowds.

Reading about the vandalism; people breaking windows and stealing art, it was all highly disturbing. I cannot in honesty say that I know how Americans feel after experiencing the violence and hooliganism or watching these images as they were beamed across their living rooms and across the world. No, I cannot imagine.



Back home, there are a few things I know for sure such as that our healthcare system is so much poorer than it was in 1978.

In those days, patients not only had access to drugs and materials they needed for treatment, the healthcare system could even supplement their diet with nutritious food, and this was happening not just in the centre but in upcountry hospitals. These are just a few of the testimonies I received from doctors in my inbox following my previous column titled, “Our healthcare system is in intensive care”.

Doctors testified that not only has the system greatly degenerated, poor working conditions have led to the death of other medical workers whose names some of us may never get to learn; men and women who give their all every day to save lives of patients in a system that offers them scant protection in the course of their work and which cannot take care of them when they eventually need medical care themselves.

One doctor even went as far as sharing a tribute to a fallen colleague, which I intend to publish soon in full. One thing I do know is that this country is filled with principled people who endeavour to do the right thing and perform their duty towards individual and State with utmost integrity every day, but these are let down by a small, corrupt minority which thoroughly mismanages the system as to make it unliveable for everyone else.

The difference between us and the Americans is that we have watched our country consistently crossing lines that should not be crossed and found ourselves unable to stop the erosion of democracy, human rights and a sense of humanity towards our fellow men.

Advertisement

The runaway train on which we find ourselves left the station years ago. We are now rolling down a dangerous path and the weak, the vulnerable and the heroes who tried to save them are falling off. The rest of us are hanging on precariously.

Self-interest has taken over and we care not if the common man has no access to decent healthcare as long as our families sleep soundly, with full stomachs and we have enough money to get them treatment in private hospitals if need should arise.

Those of us who are educated enough and are otherwise placed to demand the correction of the system, have no inclination to do or say the uncomfortable things that would make a difference.

Sadly, this state of affairs is not sustainable. Even for the super comfortable, our luck will soon run out and we shall find ourselves at the mercy of a system that cannot help us.

Then, we shall cry out for the health workers, the government, for somebody, anybody to help us but it will all be too late.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com