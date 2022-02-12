Running to exile is no badge of honour

On November 2, 1987, I was arrested by NRA soldiers at Mitchell Hall, Makerere University. I was detained without trial, tortured and all. On November 22, I managed to escape – after beating seven roadblocks between Kampala and Entebbe airport.

The eighth and narrowest escape happened in-flight, when a senior NRA officer nearly got me out of the plane. Thanks to UPC, there were Uganda Airlines flights to London. A rare thanks to empire-Commonwealth, Ugandans at that time did not need entry visas to Britain.

I handed myself over to immigration on arrival and that started my exile; a new life, lost – almost wasted – in another very foreign country. Except for being a Jap’Adhola, UPC-member and a clear-headed university student who could not sing NRA-songs, to date, I know not what my ‘offences’ were. That was 22 months after NRA stormed into power.

One year later, on November 1, 1988, a little boy in the name of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was born in Uganda. Now 33 years old, and with NRA/NRM still in charge, Kakwenza has just fled into exile after being arrested, detained without trial and tortured.

His alleged crime was to have ‘offended’ the person of Mr Museveni and his son. So criminal was the alleged offence that the young man was visibly tortured; he was never arraigned in court within the prescribed time in accordance with the provisions of the law and even when court instructed that the man be wheeled-in dead or alive, the powers in charge disregarded it.

I had elected not to write about this case until it was reported that Kakwenza fled to exile; who would blame him except regime hangers-on and hecklers for notice? Under the 1951 Refugee Convention, he almost certainly, automatically qualifies for refugee as defined: “Someone who has fled their country due to a ‘well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social or political opinion”.

But I still thought, as I recalled my own experiences on this path: broadly and without detail, I would list a few headlines as key trajectories of an average exile namely; the conflict or insecurity, threats of arrest or abuse or torture with the social and economic contexts inbound. Then the differences in impact, arrival, shock with survival strategies triggered by nature. Imagine abandoning your family, friends, community and all. Just think this; leaving behind a young, beautiful wife with children too young to know or comprehend the basics of a police uniform except, toy sirens for fun.

I recall worse and on return, realised even worse. Yet while at it I elected to make something out of these experiences. Wondering why ruthless unaccountable regimes beat up their citizens into fear; why leaders of nations create and contribute to worse and conflicts that manufacture refugees; why power and humanity-in-error create and persecute others into exile, especially the marginalised, the vulnerable, the women, the children then, I decided to go into academic research that has led to my limited by scholarly status in refugees, conflicts and forced migration.

I elected this approach in a way to write my own story, but also as a political commitment to advance and influence policies in Uganda and across Africa (and globally); lobby and campaign to ensure that focus is placed on regimes and circumstances that cause and create refugees.

I committed to ensuring that under no watch or cause of a future UPC government would any Uganda be forced to flee or live outside the borders of this country against their will.

In memory of the huge interruptions in my own life through Makerere, I elected to write this letter from within university premises, a short distance away from the praised and prized Mitchell Hall, backed by (Romans 12:19); of God’s, you leave, but do they learn? You decide.

The writer is a pan-Africanist and former columnist with New African Magazine [email protected]