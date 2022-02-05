Prime

Rwanda and Uganda should just be neighbours, not sisters

Author: Asuman Bisiika. PHOTO/FILE

By  Asuman Bisiika

What you need to know:

The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda comes a long way...

During my heady days in Kigali, a former Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda invited me to his residence. I was impressed with the opulence at the former Prime Minister’s residence. The relevance of the former Prime Minister’s residence to the Uganda-Rwanda relationship is that it once housed Uganda’s Ambassador to Rwanda in 1970s. The 1970s (Idd Amin) ambassador was married to a Munyarwanda lady.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.