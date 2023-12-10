Sacrificing values for profits is a flawed choice

Last week we started our series on values-based leadership and concluded with us reflecting on whether we are indeed a values-based leader.

This week, we move the needle further in this discussion and consider whether it is possible for us to carry our values into the boardrooms we sit in and still achieve the bottom line results we are tasked to achieve.

In his book Love Works: Seven Timeless Principles For Effective Leaders, Joel Manby gets vulnerable and shares a story about how after he graduated from Harvard Business School in 1985, he started the journey on the hedonic treadmill only to find not only himself but also his entire family exhausted from all he had to do to ensure that the bottom line was good.

In his own words, “unfortunately there was no such thing as a finish line. I never made it or earned a chance to spend more time at home with my family”.

“I was determined to make the right choice and the right choice was not the path that led to year after year of missed birthdays and children who were slowly becoming strangers,” he says.

Perhaps you find yourself where Joel was and are wondering how to make things different in the years to come. Joel’s story does end well, and he goes on to show us all that there is indeed hope of us achieving both our career goals and family goals instead of what the world today is telling us that we must choose one or the other. How? By ensuring that we lead with love instead of leading based on the bottom line.

Using the seven timeless principles which we will dive into towards the end of these series, Joel shows us that there is indeed a false dichotomy between profits and people or profits and principles or values.

From reading this book, one is tempted to conclude that when we are allowed to be the same people we are at home and at work, we are more creative and productive beings which in my view positively impacts the bottom line.

Simon Sinek, who has authored leadership books, contributes to this debate when he introduces us to what he calls a circle of safety.

In his view, it is the leader’s responsibility to build a circle of safety and then sell the concept to the employees who in turn must decide whether they want to take a chance and step into this circle.

I am tempted to conclude that there cannot be a circle of safety that is effective unless it is created with love. Why? Because more is caught than is taught and if employees do not sense the authenticity with which this circle is built, they will refuse to step into it.

Or if they do step into it out of fear, it will not serve the intention for which it was created and with time it will crumble.

It follows, therefore, that when leaders fail to lead with values and instead focus on profits or the bottom line, they will find themselves and the organisation at the wrong end.

This I believe is because profits are not an end in themselves, instead they are a product of doing the right things well and the right things are having values that place people before profits.

Next week, we look at some ways great leaders put people before profits. What I want us to reflect on this week is the statement the bottom line is best served when leaders lead with love then ask yourself the question how can I love the people I lead or work with more?