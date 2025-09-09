Safeguard employment in our robotic future

Uganda is grappling with a persistent unemployment crisis, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics threatens to deepen the challenge.

According to Statista’s Socioeconomic Indicators for Uganda, the total labour force is projected to reach 23.91 million in 2025, and the number of unemployed people is forecasted at approximately 800,760.

This aligns with broader concerns about Uganda’s demographic trends, where more than half the population is under 20 years old, meaning millions more will enter the job market in the coming years. Yet despite periods of economic growth, Uganda continues to experience “jobless growth,” where GDP increases without a corresponding rise in employment.

Now, a new wave of disruption is approaching: the rise of robots. Globally, machines are replacing human labour in industries ranging from transport and manufacturing to legal services and customer support.

In the United States, Amazon has introduced warehouse robots that pick, pack, and transport goods, reducing the need for manual labour. Tesla is developing humanoid robots for factory work, and Salesforce uses AI to automate customer service and legal research. These innovations have already led to job displacement, particularly in entry-level and routine roles. Uganda is not immune to this trend. Isabell, a functional humanoid robot developed by Ugandan scholars and students was unveiled.

It is designed to assist in education, customer service, and presentations. The robot can deliver lectures, conduct workshops, and interact with people using voice and gesture recognition.

While this represents a leap forward in innovation, it also signals the beginning of a shift where machines may begin to take on roles traditionally held by humans. If Uganda adopts similar technologies across sectors without a strategic plan, the consequences could be severe.

In transport, autonomous vehicles could replace Uber drivers and boda boda riders. In manufacturing, robots could take over packaging and assembly tasks, threatening jobs that sustain many Ugandan families.

Even junior lawyers and administrative staff could be sidelined by AI systems capable of reviewing documents and conducting legal research faster and more cheaply than humans. To avoid being outpaced by automation, Uganda must take bold and immediate steps. First, the country should revamp its education system to include AI literacy, coding, and digital skills.

Vocational programmes should focus on emerging fields like data science, robotics maintenance, and AI ethics. Second, Uganda should support innovation by providing incentives for local start-ups developing AI solutions tailored to the country’s needs, especially in agriculture, health, and education.

Third, labour protections must be strengthened. Uganda’s labour laws should be updated to address automation-related displacement, and social safety nets must be established for affected workers.

Policymakers must also consider tax incentives for companies that invest in human-centred AI, technologies that augment rather than replace human labour. For example, AI-assisted farming tools can help farmers improve yields without eliminating jobs. Similarly, AI in healthcare can support diagnostics while empowering medical professionals.

The government should also extend tax exemptions to universities and institutions investing in robotics education, as suggested during the launch of Isabell. Finally, Uganda needs a national AI strategy.

A dedicated task force should guide AI adoption, balancing innovation with equity and inclusion. By learning from global examples and investing in its people, Uganda can turn the AI revolution into a force for empowerment rather than exclusion. The robots are here, and Uganda must be ready to embrace them.





The writer, Joseph Wandabwa, is legal and regulatory compliance expert, licensed lawyer in Uganda and New York







