Save earth, without poverty on guest list

In Cape Town, South Africa, the African Energy Chamber is gearing up for its annual African Energy Week, where African governments and investors come together to explore opportunities in the continent’s energy sector. This year, the Ugandan delegation will be led by Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa.

This gathering is a global conference that significantly focuses on the energy potential of Africa. The chief executive of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, has famously argued that what Africa needs with regard to its oil is to “drill, baby drill”.

There are other conferences coming up this year, including COP28 in Dubai, where the primary concern will be how to phase out fossil fuels and transition to cleaner energy and, thereby, save the planet. The truth is that the planet will not be saved if poverty is conserved in Africa.

In The Wall Street Journal, Bjorn Lomborg of the Copenhagen Consensus argues that, “In Africa, electricity is so rare that total monthly consumption per person is often less than what a single refrigerator uses during that time. This absence of energy access hampers industrialisation and growth. Case in point: The rich world on average has 530 tractors per 10,000 acres, while the impoverished parts of Africa have fewer than one.”

This state of affairs surely must not be allowed to continue. The Economist had a similar article that argued that: “In Africa the problem is how to generate more energy.

Average consumption per person in sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, is a mere 185 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a year, compared with about 6,500kWh in Europe and 12,700kWh in America… Low energy use is a consequence of poverty; but it is also a cause of it. If Africa is to grow richer it will need to use a lot more energy, including fossil fuels.”

The energy transition must be rooted in just solutions. As we write this, the bulk of climate finance goes to wealthy economies. The World Bank’s polling indicates that for people in poorer nations, climate change isn’t a top priority. Instead of pushing renewables on developing countries, there should be an investment in research for affordable and reliable green energy solutions.

It’s time for a reality check. Our strategies to save the planet shouldn’t come at the cost of pushing the impoverished further into the abyss. Can we aim for clear skies without casting shadows on the underprivileged? It’s all about balance and inclusivity. Some argue that poverty and climate change are linked.

However, research indicates that direct investment in development can bring immediate change, making countries resilient to climate threats.

While climate change is a concern, poverty-related issues should be addressed as well. At the upcoming Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, it is upon us to address the often polarising topics of climate change initiatives and poverty alleviation, simultaneously.

During past energy conferences, we have identified and discussed the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s energy sector. The energy disparity is evident. While the world pushes for green energy solutions, many of our nations still grapple with basic energy needs. This is not just a topic of discussion at the Africa Energy Week but must also be a theme in other conferences globally.

COP28 must therefore have a balanced approach. Climate change is undeniably a global crisis, but so is poverty. The solutions we champion should not only be sustainable for the environment but also considerate of the immediate socio-economic challenges faced by billions.

As we move forward, let’s use platforms like the Africa Energy Week, other energy conferences, and COP28 to foster collaborations and strategies that prioritize both sustainable energy and poverty alleviation. It’s not a matter of choosing one over the other, but rather integrating both into our global vision for a better, more inclusive future.

As we navigate these complexities, let’s remember that our strategies should be as diverse as the challenges they aim to address. A back-of-the-envelope calculation arrives at the conclusion that one American consumes as much energy as almost 70 Africans combined.

Surely, it is not in order for Western NGOs to order that Africa reduce its emissions any further. In all fairness, we must be served a just transition, spiced with some perspective, and humility as well.