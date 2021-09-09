Save the worship experience in Uganda

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As a little girl, I was Catholic and the worship experience on Sunday was, to my family, the reason we went through the week, because the weeks’ activities all seemed to climax at Church and the festivities thereafter. My sisters and I anticipated all the details like the excitement of seeing our schoolmates across the aisle from our usual seat and yet not being able to wave at them because our mother required utmost discipline from us when in the House of the Lord.

We would only greet our friends after mass and in the most orderly manner! I am certain that it was in these gatherings that I was first-introduced to discipline and a reverence for God. After mass, my father would have the time of his life mingling with old friends. These gatherings gave us all the energy and excitement to face a new week.

When I grew older, I yearned for a deeper spiritual experience of my own which is why at Makerere University, I joined the Christian Union and became a regular at St Francis Chapel, an Anglican fellowship. In that gathering, I learnt to openly-express myself to God through singing out-loud, dancing, clapping and praying fervently. This new spiritual experience enabled me deal with shyness, something that I often struggled with and gave me the strength to endure, go through and excel in a rigorous five-year architecture course at the university.

After the university, depending on either physical location or where I have been in my walk with God, I have been part of all the major fellowships in Kampala and even then, it has always been at church, not the market, workplace, gym or hospital that I have been able to deal with life’s challenges; in physical contact with fellow-believers and church leaders, and God Himself during the worship service.

Quite literally, I speak for most Christians when I say that Church is an integral part of the believer’s life. In my Christian walk, I have been a part of several congregations and each one served a unique and important role in forming me into the person that I am today. And, had I not had the physical Church Gathering at my disposal, I would most probably, have been overwhelmed and eventually crumbled.

In November 2020, during the lockdown, I lost my father and it was by far the most traumatizing experience of my life. The time leading to his passing was very distressing and yet all that I relied on for comfort and counsel besides my immediate family members was the weekly online fellowship of Prophet Elvis Mbonye. After my father’s passing, what followed were months of reliving the horrific event. If I had fellow believers around me on a weekly-basis in physical fellowship encouraging, praying for and lifting me up, this trauma would have been shortened and eased.

Advertisement

Given my experience, I can only imagine how many people in Uganda are in a similar situation. The world is dealing with a pandemic we hardly understand, many have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and other diseases, masses have lost jobs and livelihoods as a result of the lockdown, students are in and out of school for now over a year and families are breaking down due to lockdown-related social challenges. One can only imagine the amount of mental breakdown that this country is quietly-experiencing, now made worse by the absence of the very thing which would have supported people to manage this pressure; places of worship! These are the places where people go for spiritual nourishment and the shaping of destinies.

It is, therefore, unsustainable for places of worship to remain closed while aspects of people’s lives continue to deteriorate as a result of tcovid-19. This is why, through my lawyers, I sought redress in the East African Courts of Justice for the unconditional opening of places of worship in Uganda.

It is the very least that I can do in the fight to save and restore an experience that has come to define mine and other Believers’ lives across the country; that of gathering with fellow believers to worship God as they choose.

Ms Josephine Namukisa is an architect, writer, film maker and designer.