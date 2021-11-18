Save us from traumatic, graphic images

Almost instantly, as the terrorist attacks were taking place in Uganda on Tuesday, social media networks were in real time forwarding bloody images of the men, women and children as they fought for dear life. This has almost become the norm as one often sees bloodied victims of violence, accidents, mob action, etc. shared at the speed of lightening on social networks. Instead of rushing to help the victims, some people reach out for their phones to capture a tragic event for the thrill of breaking news!

At face value, this may seem like the “loved gossip culture” that has now gone electronic as a coping mechanism to bridge the human and social gaps created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The difference is that this e-gossip now far surpasses drinking-joints and water-fetching casual or unconstrained conversations about other people and events, to include unwilling innocent recruits who are members of chat groups and platforms. However, the insidious impact should no longer be ignored.

First of all, it goes beyond all decency and trashes the right of an individual to privacy. Privacy is a fundamental human right, enshrined in numerous international human rights instruments and in the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (Article 27). The horrible images of people in tragic situations, sometimes exposing mutilated body parts, clearly contradicts this basic human right. If we abhor indecency at the print, video or physical levels and even legislate against them, why do we not do the same for people in real-time traumatic experiences of suffering? Can you imagine the re-traumatizing effect of reviewing those images if the victim survives?

Secondly, it does have a long-lasting negative consequence, not just for the mental but also for the physical health of a person. Studies have shown that exposure to explicitly tragic pictures could result in a stress response that triggers various physiological processes associated with increased health problems over time.

Exposure to graphic media images is a significant vehicle through which the impact of collective trauma is dispersed widely. When one empathises with the victim of violence, one can experience the trauma vicariously.

Thirdly, it has the chilling effect of desensitizing humanity and more dangerously the younger impressionable brains against horror and human cruelty. People do not always empathise with the victim. Sometimes they side with the aggressor, which can compel them to behave aggressively themselves. Studies have shown that adolescents who had high exposure to violence in the media and video games, besides behaving aggressively, also showed reduced levels of cognitive brain function. Human blood is sacred and the sight of blood should make a normal person shudder. But constant exposure to bloodied human bodies soon represses that sensitive aspect of the brain and it makes it easy for a person to shade human blood.

Lastly, we are giving the aggressors and the terrorists free publicity. The aim of the terrorists is to instill fear and unrestrained sharing of their horrible acts gets a free press.

Therefore, all ye concerned: media outlets, law enforcement, policymakers, parents, psychologists, healthcare professionals, religious leaders, social media group-admins, chat platform users, etc. be aware of the fact that a steady diet of graphic media images is likely to have serious and long-lasting consequences on us and our society. There should be more sensitivity with regard to capturing, displaying, viewing and sharing of violent images. Next time your itchy finger wags to indulge in e-gossip by forwarding horror images, think twice.