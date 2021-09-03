School governing bodies and finances 

By Mesharch Katusiimeh More by this Author

There is a growing divide between foundation bodies and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) on the issue of whether members of board of governors should be signatories to education institutions bank accounts or not.

The Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda in a letter dated August 19, addressed to all the diocesan education coordinators directed all heads of Church of Uganda (COU) founded institutions to disregard the directives of the Permanent Secretary of MoES to withdraw signatures of the board/governing council members who are signatories to bank accounts.

This tension is surprising to say the least. All stakeholders in school governance should ideally be speaking one voice on issues of ensuring strong accountability systems for improved performance of our education institutions.

From the word go, let me say that I agree with the Permanent Secretary of MoES that the act of board members as signatories to education institutions compromises the principle of good corporate governance and also causes conflict between management and oversight bodies.

However, the protests by the foundation bodies should not be ignored. The Permanent Secretary of MoES will need to interest herself in finding out why most schools and foundation bodies have always found it fit to have board members as signatories to school accounts.

Is it because some stakeholders in school governance don’t clearly understand their roles? Is it an egoistic question of wanting to have firm control of finances as owners of the schools just like we see in private schools? Is it about a genuine need to control corruption and embezzlement of funds by head teachers and accounts officers?

Conceptually, governance connotes a higher order cognitive process of looking at the structures, decision-making processes, and exercise of power that influences the overall functioning of the organisation. A major obstacle in the governance of schools is ensuring the governing body and managers are able to delineate their different responsibilities.

One way to think about this is that governance determines the “What?” - what the organisation does and what it should become in the future. Management determines the “How?” - how the organisation will reach those goals and aspirations.

Uganda endorsed school-based governance and management through the enactment of the Education Act (2008), which provided for the establishment of the school management committees (SMCs) in public primary schools and boards of governors in government-aided schools to be in charge of managing schools on behalf of the government. The school board of governors draw representatives from various constituencies.

Financial accountability is essentially responsibility for the way money is managed. This includes both administrative and operational due diligence in the management of public funds and this should be the responsibility of the head teacher.

When a board member is a signatory to the accounts and there are audit queries, a board member is culpable on issues that he could have signed off without knowing.



Increasing the head teacher’s financial management capacity would concomitantly increase the capacity for financial accountability at the school level more generally. Intensive training of the boards on their roles and responsibilities in managing the finances is also important.

Boards of schools should also concentrate on building systems of financial accountability instead of fighting to be signatories on school’s financial accounts.

Internal control of funds is key. Internal controls can be put in place by the board and other parties to enhance risk management. These controls may include internal checks, segregation of duties, functional finance and procurement committees, surprise inspections and audits, among others.

Ass Prof Mesharch Katusiimeh (PhD) is the dean, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Kabale University & chairperson of Board of Governors, Nganwa High School.

