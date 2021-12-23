Prime

School reopening: Another test of our resilience

Augustine Bahemuka


By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

What you need to know:

Over and above the dark cloud hovering over school reopening in January 2022, Ugandans have exhibited resilience.

Resilience is one of the most problematised buzz words equally used by donors and policy makers in the humanitarian world. Simply put, resilience refers to our [innate] ability to cope with life when faced with difficult life situations or circumstances, such as hunger, famine and adverse climatic conditions.

