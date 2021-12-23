School reopening: Another test of our resilience

Resilience is one of the most problematised buzz words equally used by donors and policy makers in the humanitarian world. Simply put, resilience refers to our [innate] ability to cope with life when faced with difficult life situations or circumstances, such as hunger, famine and adverse climatic conditions.

We can further tailor list to suit the situation in our good country where folk cope with unfriendly security forces, poor governance and impunity of law-breaking public and military officials. Last week, the long awaited government position on school reopening, following an unenviable world record of school closure, was confirmed by Ministry of Education and Sports. This announcement evoked mixed feelings among different stakeholders. Parents particularly were happy that their children will be resuming school, hence worry less about protracted idleness at home. However, this joy is chocked by the thought that they have less than a month to make all necessary plans – prepare tuition fees and school requirements while others have to search for other schools! Three things come to mind.

One, government’s pronouncement on school reopening was too little, too late. There has been much talk in the media and on the street on the subject of re-opening schools for the better part of the second half of this year. Different stakeholders, including financial institutions, parents, private school owners, et cetera sought dialogue with government on this subject. However, much of these engagements remained at high-level, which left parents and school owners in a lacuna since there was previously neither a school plan nor approximate date for school reopening. However, many would agree that it would have created a graver situation had government not considered school reopening and setting a date for the same.

Two, government should make concerted effort in harmony with relevant agencies and partners to fully support the school re-opening drive. An inter-ministerial approach will be inevitable in ensuring that all learners resume school. We learn from the media that more than 60 percent of schools are in crisis. In other words, they are not ready to receive learners after such a long unprecedented break for a myriad of reasons. Government should task itself to closely monitor and supervise the financial assistance that has been rendered to schools, and also offer further guidance on curriculum amendments. This is important for purposes of ensuring that learners across the country are at least exposed to the same material, given the current situation of automatic class promotions. Three, there is need for a robust countrywide campaign for returning learners to school, especially the most vulnerable in rural areas, victims of teenage pregnancies and children living with disabilities. The statistics of teenage pregnancies since the onset of the lockdowns are grim. However, we have also learned that teenage pregnancy is not a life-sentencing situation: These girls deserve a second chance and can still resume and complete their education provided that we support them. In Kenya, the government urged all parents and stakeholders to ensure that all learners resume school. President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record for tasking the area chiefs (LC I in Uganda’s political hierarchy) to ensure that all teenage mothers within their jurisdiction are accounted for and return to school. Such boldness will be necessary for our case in Uganda.

Over and above the dark cloud hovering over school reopening in January 2022, Ugandans have exhibited resilience in carrying out their daily businesses, even when faced with difficult political and social-economic situations, including the pandemic. This is equally true today as it is in our history, especially hearing the stories told by our parents. It is no doubt that school reopening will be difficult for many schools, parents and learners. However, we also believe that as Ugandans, we have the ability to cope and thrive. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!