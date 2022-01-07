Prime

Schools are reopening but for what, really?

Author, Benjamin Rukwengye. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Benjamin Rukwengye

What you need to know:

  • Seems that for now, we just need schools to reopen because what else do we do with these children apart from sending them off to wherever each one of us can afford? 

My colleague, Ms Lindsay Byamugisha, published her first book this week, titled Out of Sight. The book chronicles her harrowing experience as a student in boarding school, at one of the supposedly top traditional primary schools in Uganda.
You can tell from the stories and her tone at the launch, that the trauma of it all is still fresh in her mind. You also realise how those experiences have shaped her outlook on life. You, too, would, if you were an eight-year-old getting beaten with a pipe, made to stand in the rain and asked to roll in grass for every slipup – such as not knowing how to solve a simple fraction. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.