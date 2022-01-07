Schools are reopening but for what, really?

My colleague, Ms Lindsay Byamugisha, published her first book this week, titled Out of Sight. The book chronicles her harrowing experience as a student in boarding school, at one of the supposedly top traditional primary schools in Uganda.

You can tell from the stories and her tone at the launch, that the trauma of it all is still fresh in her mind. You also realise how those experiences have shaped her outlook on life. You, too, would, if you were an eight-year-old getting beaten with a pipe, made to stand in the rain and asked to roll in grass for every slipup – such as not knowing how to solve a simple fraction.

The more you read, the more distressing the experiences get. It’s the kind of stuff you are likely to read from a paramilitary training manual but it is happening in a school, to preteen kids. It is the kind of book that every parent and whoever is interested in public affairs must read. Mostly, it has you wondering where the parents and authorities were/are in all this; and who really is in charge of this country. Mostly, you wonder whether anybody ever thinks about the long-term psychosocial damage that schools have on children – who eventually become damaged adults.

In almost every meeting, you will hear complaints about the ever-increasing cost of education. The noises are obviously going to be louder this week because Covid-19 forced millions of people out of work and school closures meant extended breaks from paying school fees; while also closing taps on the incomes of schools and other players in the sector. Two years later, buildings are decrepit, uniforms don’t fit, teachers might not return, loans and taxes haven’t gone away and the prices of everything are over the fence. Also, there is little relief going to come.

Which brings us to the cost of education. You might have seen school fees circulars floating around, with many galled at the exorbitant fees that parents and guardians must pay to guarantee quality education for their children. Quality education doesn’t come cheap – that is why even selling a kidney might not get one into the very best private schools and Ivy League universities. You need to pay quality teachers and have an oversupply of the right learning infrastructure, equipment and environment. Only a few people are willing to pour money into that sort of investment in a country where the middle class – the supposed target market – is still a myth.

That leaves us with a mix of everything – expensive but little quality of learning; cheap and no quality of learning; traditional (Muzungu-founded really) but struggling for identity. Which then begets the results that we currently have, where it is hard to tell the difference between any of the products after they come off the conveyor belt. If in doubt, look at the mid-level managers of whatever company or government agency and see what separates one from the next.

Meanwhile, parents are at crossroads because quality education is narrowly defined to mean good grades. There has never been any real depth to why we go to school – at least not any that we have defined for ourselves. Colonialists needed clerks to take instructions so they educated the boys; but then they needed ‘good’ wives for them so they brought girls into the classrooms; then we had an identity lull with Idi Amin, Milton Obote, and the early Museveni years. When privatisation came, we resorted to good grades as the reason for education because for a while, that guaranteed jobs. Now, anything from family to tribe to religion to social networks will likely get you through the door before your transcript.

That’s why you need to sympathise with those who will be lucky to return to school. It is not clear what they will be studying or why, but what we know is that they have two years of backlog to clear and that schools are unforgiving when passing national exams is the KPI. So, expect children to be woken up earlier, beaten and punished even harder, forced to study like it is a bar exam and stripped of their childhood.

Seems that for now, we just need schools to reopen because what else do we do with these children apart from sending them off to wherever each one of us can afford? Best if they are out of sight, but their lives be damned!